Heterodox Libraries Symposium

HxLibraries Spring 2026 Symposium: HUMAN AUTHORSHIP

Abstract

Creativity and co-intelligence. Self-authoring and self-tracking. Human meaning and synthetic media. Artistry and slop. Audiences and AI ghosts. Embodiment and bioprinted humanoids. At a time when machines are becoming more human, how do we resist becoming more like machines?

The Heterodox Libraries Community (HxLibraries) presents a rollicking exploration of HUMAN AUTHORSHIP. We invite thinkers and creators who are engaging deeply with the question of what it means to be human — in the present moment, in the wisdom of the past, and in the face of an ever-uncertain future. Join us to celebrate creativity and the human experience.

Registration

Registration will be available in spring 2026.

Speakers

We are in the process of inviting speakers for HUMAN AUTHORSHIP.

If you bring a unique and compelling perspective to this topic, please reach out to Sarah (smh767@psu.edu) or consider proposing a lightning talk.

Schedule

The schedule for HUMAN AUTHORSHIP is still taking shape!

We are planning a ~half-day, virtual event in spring 2026, including

Keynotes / panels

Lightning talks

Speakeasy afterglow discussion

If you have an idea for an engaging virtual session, please reach out to Sarah (smh767@psu.edu) or consider proposing a lightning talk.

Full Description

HxLibraries Spring 2026: HUMAN AUTHORSHIP

A full description is coming soon. ‘Til then, please refer to the abstract.

Call for Proposals: Lightning Talks / Papers

Heterodox Libraries (HxLibraries) seeks proposals for lightning talks / papers for our FREE virtual spring 2026 symposium, HUMAN AUTHORSHIP.

Submissions should demonstrate how the proposed lightning talk / paper will address the symposium theme of human authorship — broadly, creatively, and courageously construed. Presenters may share creative works, research (or research-in-progress), pedagogy and teaching examples, perspective pieces, or other practical applications related to the theme. Topics of interest include:

Human creativity and creative works

Human authorship and intellectual property

Augmented creativity and co-intelligence

Audiences (real, artificial, and imagined)

Ethics and human authorship

Biotech and the ‘authoring’ of humanoids

Speculative fiction exploring related themes

Submissions require proposal abstracts of up to 250 words. A call for proposals and submission form will be available soon. All submissions will undergo double-anonymized peer review.

Lightning talks will be delivered via Zoom. Completed lightning talks / papers should not exceed 1200 words or 10 spoken minutes.

Copyright / recording / open license note: If accepted, presenters will be asked to sign releases to record their talks and to include written or transcribed versions in the open-licensed symposium proceedings.

Acknowledgements

The opinions expressed at this event (or through such activities) are those of the individual Grantees, organizers, speakers, presenters, and attendees of such events / activities and do not necessarily reflect the views of Heterodox Academy.

Proceedings

Proceedings from HUMAN AUTHORSHIP: HxLibraries Symposium, Spring 2026 will be published under an open access license following the event.

Access proceedings from past symposia.

Past Symposia

About the HxLibraries Symposium

Modeled on the Heterodox Canada Symposium, the HxLibraries Symposium is an opportunity for participants to explore ideas related to library theory and practice, information science, and information culture.

Most symposia are one hour long beginning with remarks from a keynote speaker (25-30 mins.) followed by small group discussion (15-20 mins.) and concluding with Q&A (15 mins.).

Beginning in spring 2024, HxLibraries began offering an expanded symposium format including a keynote lecture, invited panelists, lightning talks, and a common read book discussion.

To propose a symposium or for more information, please contact Sarah Hartman-Caverly at smh767@psu.edu.