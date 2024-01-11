Heterodox Libraries Symposium
Current Symposium: HUMAN AUTHORSHIP | Spring 2026
HxLibraries Spring 2026 Symposium: HUMAN AUTHORSHIP
Abstract
Creativity and co-intelligence. Self-authoring and self-tracking. Human meaning and synthetic media. Artistry and slop. Audiences and AI ghosts. Embodiment and bioprinted humanoids. At a time when machines are becoming more human, how do we resist becoming more like machines?
The Heterodox Libraries Community (HxLibraries) presents a rollicking exploration of HUMAN AUTHORSHIP. We invite thinkers and creators who are engaging deeply with the question of what it means to be human — in the present moment, in the wisdom of the past, and in the face of an ever-uncertain future. Join us to celebrate creativity and the human experience.
Registration
Registration will be available in spring 2026.
Speakers
We are in the process of inviting speakers for HUMAN AUTHORSHIP.
If you bring a unique and compelling perspective to this topic, please reach out to Sarah (smh767@psu.edu) or consider proposing a lightning talk.
Schedule
The schedule for HUMAN AUTHORSHIP is still taking shape!
We are planning a ~half-day, virtual event in spring 2026, including
Keynotes / panels
Lightning talks
Speakeasy afterglow discussion
If you have an idea for an engaging virtual session, please reach out to Sarah (smh767@psu.edu) or consider proposing a lightning talk.
Full Description
HxLibraries Spring 2026: HUMAN AUTHORSHIP
A full description is coming soon. ‘Til then, please refer to the abstract.
Call for Proposals: Lightning Talks / Papers
Heterodox Libraries (HxLibraries) seeks proposals for lightning talks / papers for our FREE virtual spring 2026 symposium, HUMAN AUTHORSHIP.
Submissions should demonstrate how the proposed lightning talk / paper will address the symposium theme of human authorship — broadly, creatively, and courageously construed. Presenters may share creative works, research (or research-in-progress), pedagogy and teaching examples, perspective pieces, or other practical applications related to the theme. Topics of interest include:
Human creativity and creative works
Human authorship and intellectual property
Augmented creativity and co-intelligence
Audiences (real, artificial, and imagined)
Ethics and human authorship
Biotech and the ‘authoring’ of humanoids
Speculative fiction exploring related themes
Submissions require proposal abstracts of up to 250 words. A call for proposals and submission form will be available soon. All submissions will undergo double-anonymized peer review.
Lightning talks will be delivered via Zoom. Completed lightning talks / papers should not exceed 1200 words or 10 spoken minutes.
Copyright / recording / open license note: If accepted, presenters will be asked to sign releases to record their talks and to include written or transcribed versions in the open-licensed symposium proceedings.
Acknowledgements
The opinions expressed at this event (or through such activities) are those of the individual Grantees, organizers, speakers, presenters, and attendees of such events / activities and do not necessarily reflect the views of Heterodox Academy.
Proceedings
Proceedings from HUMAN AUTHORSHIP: HxLibraries Symposium, Spring 2026 will be published under an open access license following the event.
Access proceedings from past symposia.
Past Symposia
Fall 2024: Heterodox Libraries Mini-Symposium: AI and Learning Design with Simon Cullen, Michael Flierl, and Sarah Hartman-Caverly.
Spring 2024: Curiosity, Controversy, and Intellectual Courage with Dr. Sigal Ben-Porath, Samantha Harris, Esq., Dr. Tabia Lee, Dr. Beatriz Villarroel, and lightning talk presenters [repository link]
Fall 2023: Intellectual Virtues and the Contemporary Information Landscape with Dr. Jason Baehr
Spring 2023: You Can’t Have Social Justice Without Intellectual Freedom with Dr. Emily Knox
Fall 2022: Democratic Virtues with Dr. Christopher Beem
Summer 2022: Scout Mindset book club with Julia Galef
Spring 2022: Library Neutrality as Public Service in Liberal Democratic Governance with Michael Q. Dudley and John Wright
Winter 2022: 4IR Technologies and Libraries with Susan Anderson
Spring 2021: Intellectual Freedom and Alternative Priorities in Library & Information Science Research with Gabriel J. Gardner
About the HxLibraries Symposium
Modeled on the Heterodox Canada Symposium, the HxLibraries Symposium is an opportunity for participants to explore ideas related to library theory and practice, information science, and information culture.
Most symposia are one hour long beginning with remarks from a keynote speaker (25-30 mins.) followed by small group discussion (15-20 mins.) and concluding with Q&A (15 mins.).
Beginning in spring 2024, HxLibraries began offering an expanded symposium format including a keynote lecture, invited panelists, lightning talks, and a common read book discussion.
To propose a symposium or for more information, please contact Sarah Hartman-Caverly at smh767@psu.edu.