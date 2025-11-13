Heterodoxy in the Stacks
Comment on "Seven Theses Against Viewpoint Diversity"
Why They Don't Apply to the Library
Nov 13
•
Gabriel J. Gardner
5
5
2
A Prohuman Approach to English Language Arts K-12 Education
As a lifelong lover of literature and libraries, a mother of two school-aged children, and an English teacher-turned-professional writer, I have been…
Nov 10
•
Christina LaRose
20
6
2
Reflecting on Reflecting, After Thirty Years
Public Services Librarianship and Accelerationist Technology
Nov 3
•
Craig Gibson
8
10
2
October 2025
Privacy is Learned: Call for feedback on privacy educator resources
The future of library-based privacy education needs YOU! Feedback is invited through January 2026 on resources from the National Forum for Privacy…
Oct 28
•
Sarah Hartman-Caverly
5
1
Revisiting the Virtual Community and the Participatory Culture
The Internet Thirty-five Years On
Oct 15
•
Craig Gibson
7
11
What We're Reading
A Collaborative Article
Oct 6
•
HxL Substack
12
5
September 2025
Podcasting the Purple-haired People Eaters
ICYMI: Sarah talks ideological possession, heterodoxy and dissidence, and librarianship with Jenny Poyer Ackerman on UnMuted: The Transmuted Podcast.
Sep 30
•
Sarah Hartman-Caverly
7
1
2
The Freedom to Teach about Freedom
I had my share of political critics when I taught in Texas, back in what today seems like the quaint era of professor watchlists, but I never felt my…
Sep 22
•
Robert Jensen
15
6
2
Librarians Respond to the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
A Collaborative Article
Sep 18
•
HxL Substack
17
13
2
Deep Reading and the Digital Life
The value of lingering in difficulty
Sep 15
•
Craig Gibson
18
23
3
Not Your Mother's Book Club
Candace Owens Pushes the Envelope
Sep 11
•
S. Anderson
10
13
1
One Anti-Censorship Project in Massachusetts: First Year Report
The inception, progress and current goals of an independent anti censorship project in Massachusetts.
Sep 9
•
mulhern
13
9
