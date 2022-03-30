Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Home
Podcast
Contributors
Information for Writers
Symposium
Archive
About

Follow us on X

Heterodoxy in the Stacks explores developments in the library and information science field in which there are diverging perspectives. This Substack came about from conversations within the Heterodox Academy Heterodox Libraries Community, where we realized that it was important to share issues with library science with a broader audience.

We feature posts from library workers across North America on a variety of topics relevant to libraries, intellectual freedom, and viewpoint diversity.

  • Censorship and book bans

  • Library neutrality and impartiality

  • The future of libraries in the current political landscape

  • Personal reflections on librarianship and professional practice

  • Investigations into library orthodoxy and alternative viewpoints

  • So-called conspiracy theories, misinformation, and disinformation

We encourage guest posts from library workers, students, instructors, and patrons. In the spirit of viewpoint diversity, dissenting opinions which may disagree with previous posts are also allowed. Visit the Information for Writers page to learn more about how to contribute.

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Intellectual freedom, library neutrality, and libraries in democracy

People

Michael Dudley

@dudleymq
Michael Dudley's avatar
Canadian academic librarian at the University of Winnipeg; Master's degrees in Library and Information Studies and in City Planning.

Caroline Nappo

@carolinenappo
Caroline Nappo's avatar
Professional library lover.

Jonathan Lawler

@jonathanlawler
Jonathan Lawler's avatar
Jonathan Lawler an archivist and author passionate about political liberty, viewpoint diversity, and classical liberalism. Soli Deo gloria.

Bridget Wipf

@bridgetwipf
Bridget Wipf's avatar
librarian.

Sarah Hartman-Caverly

@humanintelarchive
Sarah Hartman-Caverly's avatar
Information ethicist, intellectual freedom scholar, librarian. BA Anthropology, MS Library and Information Science, MS Information Systems.

Amy Girard

@writesandreads
Amy Girard's avatar
Writer and reader. Opinions are my own. Let's engage.

HxL Substack

@hxlibraries
HxL Substack's avatar
Members of the Heterodox Libraries Community.
© 2025 HxLibraries
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture