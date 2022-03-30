Follow us on X

Heterodoxy in the Stacks explores developments in the library and information science field in which there are diverging perspectives. This Substack came about from conversations within the Heterodox Academy Heterodox Libraries Community, where we realized that it was important to share issues with library science with a broader audience.

We feature posts from library workers across North America on a variety of topics relevant to libraries, intellectual freedom, and viewpoint diversity.

Censorship and book bans

Library neutrality and impartiality

The future of libraries in the current political landscape

Personal reflections on librarianship and professional practice

Investigations into library orthodoxy and alternative viewpoints

So-called conspiracy theories, misinformation, and disinformation

We encourage guest posts from library workers, students, instructors, and patrons. In the spirit of viewpoint diversity, dissenting opinions which may disagree with previous posts are also allowed. Visit the Information for Writers page to learn more about how to contribute.

