Information for Writers

Heterodoxy in the Stacks explores developments in the library and information science field in which there are diverging perspectives. Our team of regular contributors are members of the Heterodox Libraries Community. Content is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution, Non-Commercial, No-Derivatives 4.0 unless otherwise noted.

Guest Contributors

To promote viewpoint diversity, Heterodoxy in the Stacks invites constructive dissent and disagreement in the form of guest posts. While articles published on Heterodoxy in the Stacks are not peer-reviewed, all posts and comments must model the HxA Way. Content is attributed to the individual contributor(s).

To submit an article for Heterodoxy in the Stacks, submit the Heterodoxy in the Stacks Guest Submission form in the format of a Microsoft Word document, PDF, or a Google Doc. Unless otherwise requested, posts will include the author’s name and the commenting feature will be on. We understand that sharing diverse viewpoints can be risky, both professionally and personally, so anonymous and pseudonymous posts are allowed.

Please see “About” to see what kinds of subject matter is appropriate for submissions.

Articles are published in HTML format on this Substack and sent to subscribers via email. Contributors may choose whatever citation style they prefer to cite references. Or, contributors may provide links to relevant material in the body of the article. The goal is to be able to locate the information source, not stick to a specific citation style.

Heterodoxy in the Stacks is completely free to read, subscribe, and contribute to. Posts are published as soon as they are ready, at the authors’ discretion.

Artificial Intelligence Use

Heterodoxy in the Stacks is human-centered and human-authored. Use of Gen AI is generally discouraged but not prohibited. All posts using Gen AI will include the disclaimer at the top of the post by the editor, “Generative AI was used in the preparation of this essay.” Any post fully or majority AI-generated will be rejected or removed from Heterodoxy in the Stacks.

Writers are required to:

Explicitly acknowledge any use of AI-assisted technologies in their work, including Large Language Models, chatbots, and image creators.

Describe in detail how the technology was used, such as writing or editing assistance, language translation, or image creation.

Describe the content that was created or edited, and the name of the tool used, either within the text or as a footnote. If AI is used to generate content (including images), provide evidence, or otherwise contribute information to the post, authors will provide the prompt as a footnote.

Review and edit any AI-generated or AI-assisted content.

Chatbots are not accountable for the accuracy, integrity, or originality of the post’s content; these responsibilities are solely the writers’. Each post is ultimately attributed to the author. (Adapted from ICMJE)

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