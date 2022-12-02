Contributors

Susan Anderson received her MLIS from the University of Texas at Austin in 1994 and worked in public libraries for three decades. Some highlights include serving as a Peace Corps librarian in Botswana, heading collection development for Austin Public Library, opening a new library building in West Hollywood, and serving as Library Director in Redondo Beach. Susan enjoys live music and drumming.

Craig Gibson is co-moderator of HxLibraries and a member of the Heterodox Academy since 2020. He is Professor and Professional Development Coordinator in the Libraries at Ohio State University, and also serves as Faculty Fellow for Mentoring in the Drake Institute for Teaching and Learning at Ohio State. He has held positions as Associate Director of Research and Education in the Libraries at Ohio State and as Associate University Librarian for Research, Instruction and Outreach at George Mason University. He was a member of the ACRL Immersion Faculty from 2000-2022, and edited the ACRL Publications In Librarianship monographic series from 2008-2013. From 2013-2015, he co-chaired the ACRL Information Literacy Standards Revision Task Force that developed the Framework for Information Literacy for Higher Education, the signature curricular planning document for information literacy. His research interests include threshold concepts for information literacy; partnerships between libraries and teaching and learning centers; and intellectual virtues and information literacy. Outside of libraries, he enjoys hiking, visiting independent bookstores (of course!), and listening to his eclectic record collection.

Amy Girard is a Canadian writer and library worker who believes libraries serve their function as a public institution best when they allow individuals the autonomy to explore the ideas they want.

Sarah Hartman-Caverly is co-moderator of HxLibraries and a reference and instruction librarian at Penn State Berks, a campus of Penn State University. Her scholarship examines the compatibility of human and machine autonomy from the perspective of intellectual freedom, including privacy, censorship, and information warfare. Sarah earned her MS(LIS) and MSIS from Drexel University and BA Anthropology from Haverford College. Outside of the library, Sarah is an edible gardener, chicken herder, and homemaker.

Jonathan Lawler is the Archivist and Digital Collections Manager at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS). He earned a BA in History from SUNY New Paltz, MA in Archives and Public History from New York University, MMin from Northwest University, and an MA in Ethics, Theology, and Culture from SEBTS. He is a 2026 Hazlitt Fellow with the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE). When not preserving old records, he enjoys traveling, kayaking, and watching Seinfeld.

Caroline Nappo is an independent scholar with interests in the history of libraries and information institutions, information as a public good, and the political economy of information. She has her MS and PhD in Library and Information Science from the University of Illinois.

Bridget Wipf is the managing editor of Heterodoxy in the Stacks. She earned her MLIS from San Jose State University and a BS in Sociology from Northern Arizona University. Bridget is currently a Research and Instruction Librarian at Northern Arizona University. She is an active volunteer for Forward Libraries and the lead of the Community Engagement Team. Her research interests include the tenure and promotion process for academic librarians and library censorship by means of collection development. Bridget is an audiobook enthusiast and overall fan of the macabre.

Chris Younkin is Scholarly Communication Librarian at Southern Utah University. His library career began in 2014 at the circulation desk of a public library in Ohio while pursuing an MLIS. He then worked as the first-year experience instructor for the Ohio State University Libraries. He started his work at Southern Utah University as the Learning Experience Librarian before making the shift to scholarly communication. Outside of work, Chris enjoys spending his time at home with his wife and two teen-aged kids, writing songs, and watching old TV shows he’s already seen (because the new stuff just isn’t as good).

Guest Contributors: Learn more about becoming a contributor on the Information for Writers page. Submit the Heterodoxy in the Stacks Guest Submission form in the format of a Microsoft Word document, PDF, or a Google Doc. Unless otherwise requested, posts will include the author’s name and the commenting feature will be on. We understand that sharing diverse viewpoints can be risky, both professionally and personally, so anonymous and pseudonymous posts are allowed.