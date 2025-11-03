Heterodoxy in the Stacks

User's avatar
Michael Dudley's avatar
Michael Dudley
Nov 3

I remember that period well! I attended library school from '91-'93, and our collection development course was largely concerned with paper-based processes and filing systems. There was an Internet course, but it was optional and I didn't take it. "Online searching" was required but it prepared us for providing paid access for clients through pay-by-the-second connections to databases, which required considerable advanced query construction and editing so as to not waste our client's time or money. When I got out and landed in the workforce, suddenly we all had to learn about the Web and AltaVista, and I realized that much of what I'd just learned was already obsolete. It feels like that again with AI.

That said, I agree that our profession's obsession with techological disruption and preparing for "the library of the future" does merit some reflection --see my 2017 essay, "Seeing the Forest for the Trees on Mars: Locating the Ideology of the Library of the Future." https://cjal.ca/index.php/capal/article/view/27560

Kathleen McCook's avatar
Kathleen McCook
Nov 4

I re-posted this at the FB "Library Think Tank." Hope some people come over to read this.

