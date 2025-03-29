Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Craig Gibson
Mar 29

Great article, Michael. Our profession does face numerous "wicked problems," and this one is one of the most "wicked." The general lack of clarity about "gender" and "gender identity" has been a besetting problem for many in thinking clearly, and discussing in a better way, some of these challenging issues in our field, for a number of years--especially in the last decade. Thanks again for clarifying much here, and I look forward to reading Part Two.

Hailey
Mar 29

The aspect of Gnosticism is important; arguably gender ideology is a religion. The so-called inclusivity of gender ideology is deeply exclusive and intolerant, as it maligns those with different religious beliefs as bigots, rather than respecting the right to freedom of religion.

As a Christian I believe that Gnostic beliefs are false and harmful. This does not make me a bigot; people who base their identity in gender ideology are also children of God and deserve love and compassion.

When librarians choose to promote the new gender ideology in their libraries by growing that part of the collection (and not purchasing gender critical titles, or works representing other religions) and continually featuring those titles (and not others), they are increasingly alienating other parts of their communities. It comes off as very preachy and moralizing.

I notice the same problem with the children's history collection at my library. E.g., there are only a couple of books on Christopher Columbus and they are all very recent texts that take a critical stance. The collection ceases to be well-rounded.

