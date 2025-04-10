Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Craig Gibson
Apr 10

Excellent essay extending Part One on Gender Identity Ideology and its origins in certain ideologies that are not well--supported at all but which are powerful about the malleable concept of "gender." Points made here about social contagion are especially important. I look forward to reading Part Three !

C. Scala
Apr 10

Thank you for this series. One thing I know from being embedded in a very progressive corner of higher ed is that there is, in the academy, something akin to a master plan here: trans (including non-binary) identity is now considered superior to cisheterosexual and cishomosexual--where "cis" just refers, often pejoratively, to people knowing their own biological sex--identities. For my colleagues, the fact that if left alone gender dysphoria will usually resolve itself in gay, lesbian, or bi identity isn't a consolation; it's a problem. In spite of the cover of "LGBTQAT*, queer activism aims to make it as uncomfortable as possible for people to identify as "gay"--that is, to identify as people who are same-sex oriented.

That's why WPATH and many queer activists will not desist from the path they're on, even at the risk of helping to elect people like Trump. I know that what I'm saying sounds conspiratorial and slightly crazy to people who are just trying to help kids or serve their interests. But "helping kids" isn't a typical activist agenda. The people who devise and sell policies like California's, which require schools to lie to parents while they socially transition their children, aren't paying close attention to the evidence and recoiling at harm. They're doing everything they do on purpose, with activist goals in mind.

