Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Craig Gibson's avatar
Craig Gibson
3d

Thank you, Caroline--excellent article on the background of the Hutchins Commission, its report, and some of the well-known figures involved in it, which more of us should know more about. Good to see Robert Leigh and his role described again--your previous article on the Public Library Inquiry fills in a gap for many of us as well. I look forward to reading Part Two!

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S. Anderson's avatar
S. Anderson
3d

Nice piece. Do you know if the Commission discussed the effect of advertisers on how or what gets covered?

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