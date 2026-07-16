“ Exterior view of the Boston Public Library ,” by John Andrew, 1858. Founded in 1848, the Boston Public Library was the first urban free public library in the United States. Image courtesy of the Library of Congress.

Read Part One here

IV.

The scale of the problem the Hutchins Commission identified in 1947 has only grown. So, in fits and starts, has the effort to address it. One part of that effort is the nonprofit model.

The nonprofit model works where there is philanthropic infrastructure and civic interest, and it works better in some communities than others. The political economic critique of commercial media as a system built to serve private accumulation rather than democratic life has a long scholarly lineage, one that historian Dan Schiller traces across the full history of American telecommunications infrastructure, from the post office to the internet, in his definitive 2023 book Crossed Wires. Victor Pickard’s essential 2015 study America’s Battle for Media Democracy argues that the postwar period represented a critical juncture for American media policy — that the corporate libertarian model won not because it was the only viable option but because it was the most aggressively defended one. The alternatives the Commission proposed were available then and have been continuously available since. East Lansing Info, a nonprofit news organization covering a mid-Michigan community with the kind of granular, sustained local reporting the Commission would have recognized as exactly what was at stake, represents one end of what that alternative looks like in practice. ProPublica and The Marshall Project represent another. These are notable achievements.

The scale problem is not new, nor is the difficulty of sustaining the political commitment to address it. The Commission was not evaluating a stable industry facing future threats. Under the subsection “Newspaper Concentration” in A Free and Responsible Press, it noted that “for a considerable period (since 1909), the number of daily English-language newspapers has fallen at a fairly constant rate” — a decline, it observed, that concentrated the ability to communicate in fewer and fewer hands. The Commission was naming a trend already four decades old. Even more sobering is the alarm raised over cities not having competing dailies or competing Sunday newspapers. “Rival newspapers,” it observed, “exist only in the larger cities.” Egads! Fast forward to 2009 when a Columbia Journalism Review article named just ten cities in the United States with rival daily newspapers. And among those, two more cities have since become one-newspaper towns.

Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism Local News Initiative — continuing work that originated at the University of North Carolina — documents how that trend has accelerated into crisis. Nearly 40 percent of all local newspapers in the United States have closed since 2005, leaving some 50 million Americans with limited or no access to reliable local news. Newspapers continue to disappear at more than two per week. Nearly a quarter of all newspapers are now controlled by the ten largest companies, as are 60 percent of all dailies. The fundamental issues the Commission identified have not abated. If anything, they have intensified.

Efforts to arrest that intensification through comprehensive intervention have ranged from the promising to the instructive. Press Forward, a coalition of funders coordinated by the MacArthur Foundation, has invested more than $400 million in local news since its launch in 2023, supporting nonprofit newsrooms, journalism infrastructure organizations, and policy advocacy for structural change — precisely the approach the Commission proposed. The Institute for Nonprofit News represents more than 400 nonprofit newsroom members. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, one of the ten remaining two-newspaper cities identified by the Columbia Journalism Review in 2009, offers the most recent illustration of what that transition can look like. In April 2026, Block Communications announced the sale of the Post-Gazette to the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, the nonprofit publisher of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Baltimore Banner. A paper that had been family-owned for generations will continue publishing under nonprofit stewardship. Meanwhile, Rebuild Local News advocates for tax credits for news subscriptions, antitrust reform, and support for community-based nonprofit media. These are the institutional realization of what the Commission recommended in principle nearly eighty years ago.

It is worth accounting for the full landscape of alternatives that have emerged since 1947, since the Commission’s critics — then and now — have argued that the market, left to its own devices, will eventually produce the journalism a thriving democracy needs. Philanthropic foundations including Knight and McCormick have invested substantially in journalism infrastructure for decades. Public broadcasting, as discussed later in this essay, represents the most significant realization of the Commission’s vision. The rise of digital-first news sites, podcasts, independent newsletters, and platforms like Substack has produced a genuinely pluralistic publishing ecosystem — and some of it, including outlets like Semafor and The Free Press, has attracted serious investment and loyal audiences. Some important journalism is being done across all of these models. But assessing this landscape honestly requires also acknowledging what it has not produced: the sustained, locally accountable journalism infrastructure that democratic life requires. That argument is also old news.

V.

The argument this essay has been making is, in its essentials, the argument of the media reform movement: a tradition of criticism, advocacy, and independent media production that predates the Commission itself. As media historians Josh Shepperd and Brian Dolber have documented, organized advocacy for noncommercial and alternative media as a counterweight to commercial broadcasting was underway in the 1930s, when groups like the National Committee for Education by Radio were arguing — in language the Commission would later echo — that commercial media’s profit motive made it inherently incapable of serving the public interest. The work of those early reformers laid the groundwork for NPR and PBS. Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting, founded in 1986, has provided incisive political economic media criticism in the contemporary era. The Media Education Foundation has produced documentary resources on media ownership and the social impact of commercial media since 1991. In December 2001, writing in The Nation, Robert McChesney and John Nichols called explicitly for a national media reform coalition rooted in exactly the Commission’s argument: that concentrated commercial media ownership is a structural problem requiring structural solutions, and that the public has both the right and the democratic obligation to demand a different system. Free Press, co-founded by McChesney, Nichols, and Josh Silver the following year, became the organizational expression of that call. In a 2022 essay for the Knight First Amendment Institute, Pickard drew the line directly: the 1940s media reform battles — including the Hutchins Commission itself — were defeated not by the weakness of the argument but by an organized corporate libertarian counteroffensive that redbaited reformers, captured First Amendment discourse, and shut down more democratic alternatives. In a May 2026 essay for the Knight First Amendment Institute, Pickard sketches what a reconstructed public media system would require: sufficient, permanent, and insulated funding (the United States currently spends approximately $1.60 per capita annually on public media, a figure that places it far below virtually every comparable democracy), locally owned and controlled, and anchored by what he calls Public Media Centers housed in already-existing public spaces, such as post offices, universities, public broadcasting stations, and libraries.

What unites the media reform tradition with the Commission’s argument is not just the diagnosis but the prescription: that commercial viability is the wrong criterion for journalism in a democratic society. It is that some journalism — particularly the sustained, unglamorous, community-oriented coverage of local institutions that self-governance requires — will not be produced by any model that prioritizes profit. Audience-dependent revenue, whether from advertisers, subscribers, or platform algorithms, will tend to reward the journalism that attracts audiences at scale; and that journalism is not the same as the journalism that covers the school board, the sanitation department, or the courts.

The most significant realization of the Commission’s vision for publicly accountable media came not through newspapers but through broadcasting. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, established in 1967, and the public media system it supports — NPR, PBS, and their network of local affiliates — represent the closest the United States has come to institutionalizing the Commission’s recommendation for media outside both commercial and direct government control. Public broadcasting has, at its best, delivered exactly the kind of journalism the Commission envisioned. It has also never been adequately funded to fill the local news gap, and its considerable vulnerability to political pressure has been acutely demonstrated in recent years. The Trump administration’s executive order directing federal agencies to cease all funding to NPR and PBS was permanently blocked by a federal judge in March 2026 on First Amendment grounds — a significant legal victory. But Congress had already rescinded future funding allocations, and the cuts had real effects: local stations laid off staff, cut programming, and scrambled for alternative revenue. The Commission warned that solutions outside the commercial structure would require sustained support to survive. Public broadcasting has spent six decades proving that point.

And the gap remains enormous. The California and Google case is instructive. In 2024, the two parties announced what was initially described as a $250 million program over five years to fund local journalism — a deal reached, notably, after Google had spent $11 million lobbying state lawmakers to shelve two proposals that would have required tech platforms to pay news outlets for the content they aggregate and from which they profit. State budget shortfalls led Governor Gavin Newsom to reduce California’s contribution, which subsequently led Google to reduce its own matching share accordingly. The program that emerged — the California Civic Media Program, a $20 million public-private partnership administered through the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development — is a functioning initiative, with grants opening in summer 2026 and first awards expected in the fall. It is also roughly one-twelfth the size of what was originally envisioned. The mandatory framework that might have raised an estimated $500 million annually through platform fees was abandoned in favor of this voluntary arrangement. UC Berkeley’s School of Journalism, originally tapped to administer the program, declined. There is also the question of what it means for journalism’s independence that its primary funder is the same company whose advertising dominance helped hollow it out in the first place. The Commission was explicit that solutions must come from outside the government, but it was equally clear that commercial interests could not be trusted to reform themselves.

The Commission’s most honest interlocutors in 1947 had already grasped why: the commercial incentives driving journalism’s failures were also the incentives that made those failures self-perpetuating — that fundamental change would require political will sufficient to override those incentives, and that such will was unlikely to materialize without sustained pressure. The California case is therefore not a failure of imagination. Clearly, the imagination was there, but the will was not.

What the Hutchins Commission did establish, lastingly, is a vocabulary and a standard. The five requirements are still useful as a checklist — not because they describe what journalism currently is, but because they describe what it is supposed to be, and the distance between those two things is measurable. When a 150-year-old suburban newspaper passes from employee ownership into a hedge fund’s portfolio, that distance becomes all the more striking.

VI.

In 1947, the same year A Free and Responsible Press appeared, the American Library Association commissioned a large-scale study of public libraries in the United States, supported by a $200,000 grant from the Carnegie Corporation. They wanted it led by someone outside the profession — an outside researcher, they reasoned, would lend the findings credibility that an internal review could not. The Social Science Research Council agreed to take on the project, and brought in Robert D. Leigh to lead it.

That pivot deserves attention. Leigh had just spent three years as the intellectual engine of the most significant press accountability study of the twentieth century, a study that concluded commercial media had failed its democratic obligations and that other institutions would need to take up the slack. He then turned, almost immediately, to a study of exactly the kind of institution that had already solved the problem the Commission was struggling to formulate.

Leigh did not move from one project to another: he continued with the Public Library Inquiry what he started with the Hutchins Commission. The Commission proposed alternatives to commercial media — nonprofit ownership, foundation support, publicly accountable institutions — without a fully realized institutional model for what those alternatives might look like in practice. Public libraries were that model, and they had been that model since the nineteenth century: tax-supported, locally governed, professionally staffed, free at the point of use, accountable to the community rather than to advertisers or shareholders. The Commission’s proposed press council was trying to invent, from scratch, something that libraries already were. Leigh understood this more clearly than anyone else connected to the Commission, because he then spent the next three years studying it. The five requirements he drafted for a responsible press (which Hutchins considered “naïve” but left in because the other members valued them) map almost point for point onto what public libraries were already doing.

The library model is not merely a historical analogy, but a proof of concept. Communities already accept, through property taxes and municipal budgets, that information access is a public good worth funding collectively. That consensus exists; the question is whether it can be extended to journalism. Some communities have already begun to answer yes — through local news levies, public media partnerships, and journalism programs embedded in public library systems. These are not experiments. They are the library model applied to the problem the Commission identified in 1947. The alternatives may be more within reach than we habitually assume.

The arc of Leigh's career suggests a man organized around a single conviction: that information is a public good, that democratic societies are obligated to treat it as one, and that the public library was the institution that had already made that obligation real. He sustained that conviction for the remainder of his life. Following the Inquiry, he served as Dean of the Library School at Columbia University, oversaw major library studies in California and Hawaii, and remained active in library advocacy and education until the end, when he died of a heart attack in 1961 while en route to an ALA Midwinter conference.

The Public Library Inquiry, which produced its central findings in Leigh’s 1950 monograph The Public Library in the United States, positioned libraries as what commercial mass media was not: curated rather than sensational, oriented toward enduring value rather than the newness of news, committed to the unpopular and experimental alongside the mainstream. Leigh was not romantic about libraries — the Inquiry found significant gaps between what librarians believed their institutions could accomplish and what they were actually resourced to do, a tension he called the “library faith.” But he was clear about what libraries were for, and the contrast with his assessment of commercial media was intentional.

A reasonable objection at this point is that publicly funded journalism infrastructure would crowd out or replace private media. The library model answers that objection directly. Public libraries have coexisted for a century and a half with private booksellers, independent publishers, and a thriving commercial book market — supplementing rather than supplanting it, serving the needs that the market does not, and expanding rather than contracting the overall culture of reading and information. The Commission’s critics charged that its proposals implied state control of the press; the Commission was explicit that they did not. The library model makes that case without argument: the institution we are pointing toward has always operated alongside private enterprise, and no one has seriously suggested that the existence of public libraries constitutes a threat to Barnes & Noble.

The library model is not without its own complications. Public libraries have not always served all communities equally — their history includes periods of segregation, underfunding in communities of color, and professional cultures that have not always reflected the diversity of the populations they serve. A journalism infrastructure modeled on the library would inherit those tensions alongside its strengths. The answer to that critique is not to abandon the model but to build it better than libraries were built — with explicit commitments to equity and community governance that the nineteenth-century library movement did not always honor. The library faith, as Leigh himself acknowledged, has sometimes exceeded the library's actual reach. But that is an argument for higher standards, not for lower ambitions.

The unfortunate irony is that libraries now face versions of the same pressures Leigh identified in journalism. Funding gaps, institutional faith outrunning institutional capacity, the difficulty of quantifying a public good in terms that translate to sustained political support. The Trump administration’s executive order targeting the Institute of Museum and Library Services — the primary source of federal funding for public libraries across the country — led to canceled grants and disrupted services before a court ordered their reinstatement. The two institutions Leigh spent his most productive years studying are both, at this moment, under strain. I doubt he would have been surprised. He had seen the driving forces clearly enough in the 1940s.

VII.

The Daily Herald will continue to publish. Tribune Publishing has extended offers of employment to all of its staff, and its general manager called it “maybe the crown jewel of our suburban coverage.” These are not worthless. A newspaper that continues to exist is better than one that doesn’t, and the employees who voted to sell presumably weighed their options with clear eyes.

Still, it is worth noting what the Commission would likely have made of this moment: a 150-year-old community newspaper, employee-owned for nearly a decade, absorbed into a chain controlled by a hedge fund whose primary relationship to journalism is as a vehicle for extracting value from legacy print assets. The five requirements — truthful and contextual reporting, a genuine forum for criticism, a representative picture of the community, civic clarification, full access to the day’s intelligence — are not impossible to meet under these conditions. They are simply not what the ownership structure is designed to produce.

The Commission issued its findings seventy-nine years ago. The alternatives it proposed — nonprofit ownership, foundation support, publicly accountable institutions treating journalism as a public good rather than a commodity — are not merely theoretical today. They exist, and they have made a difference. They are not, however, sufficient to fill the gap the Commission identified — and the gap has only grown.

What Leigh and his colleagues gave us was not a solution, but a diagnosis precise enough to still be legible, and a set of standards clear enough to measure the distance between what journalism is and what it is supposed to be. The public library model is not a supplement to commercial media. It is the structural alternative to it: tax-supported, locally accountable, insulated from market pressure, oriented toward public benefit rather than private profit. What distinguishes it from other public media alternatives — federal agencies, national foundations, platform-funded programs — is the primacy of its local accountability. Public libraries answer first to their communities through elected boards and municipal budgets. Federal funding and philanthropic support supplement that foundation; they do not constitute it. Finally, we already know this model works because we built it in the nineteenth century. The question is whether we have the political will to extend it to journalism in the twenty-first.



That the Hutchins Commission's diagnosis is nearly eighty years old and still legible is either an argument for pessimism or an argument for persistence, depending on your point of view. The bad news is not new. Neither, for what it’s worth, are the ideas for doing something about it.

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References and Further Reading

Stephen Bates, An Aristocracy of Critics: Luce, Hutchins, Niebuhr, and the Committee That Redefined Freedom of the Press, New Haven: Yale University Press, 2020.

Stephen Bates, “Commission on Freedom of the Press (Hutchins Commission),” The SAGE Encyclopedia of Journalism, 2nd ed., Thousand Oaks: SAGE Publications, 2022.

Stephen Bates, “A Free and Responsible University: The Hutchins Commission, the Press, and Academia,” Journalism History 47, no. 2 (June 2021).

Margaret Blanchard, “The Hutchins Commission, the Press and the Responsibility Concept,” Journalism Monographs 49 (May 1977).

Robert Channick, “Tribune Publishing Completes Purchase of Daily Herald,” Chicago Tribune, June 22, 2026.

Commission on Freedom of the Press, A Free and Responsible Press: A General Report on Mass Communication, Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 1947.

Brian Dolber, “Communications Policy and Cultural Political Economy: Charting the Collapse of the Neoliberal Consensus in the United States,” International Journal of Communication 15 (2021).

Brian Dolber, “Strange Bedfellows: Yiddish Socialist Radio and the Collapse of Broadcasting Reform in the United States, 1927–1938,” Historical Journal of Film, Radio and Television 33, no. 2 (2013).

Megan Greenwell, Bad Company: Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream, New York: Dey Street Books, 2025.

Jane Kim, “Table for Two?” Columbia Journalism Review, March 18, 2009.

Michael Kunzelman, “Judge Blocks Trump’s Executive Order to End Federal Funding for PBS and NPR,” Associated Press/PBS NewsHour, March 31, 2026.

Robert D. Leigh, The Public Library in the United States, New York: Columbia University Press, 1950.

Andrew Limbong, “Federal Agency Responsible for Library and Museum Funding Gets a Visit from DOGE,” NPR, March 20, 2025.

Andrew Limbong, “Libraries and Museums Get Federal Funding Back After Trump Cuts,” NPR, December 4, 2025.

Kris Mamula, “Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to Continue Publishing After Sale to Nonprofit Media Group,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, April 14, 2026.

Robert McChesney, “A Cornerstone of the Media Reform Movement: FAIR at 20,” Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting, February 1, 2006.

Robert W. McChesney and John Nichols, “The Making of a Movement,” The Nation, December 20, 2001.

Robert W. McChesney, The Problem of the Media: U.S. Communication Politics in the Twenty-First Century, New York: Monthly Review Press, 2004.

John Nerone, et al, Last Rights: Revisiting Four Theories of the Press, Urbana: University of Illinois Press, 1995.

Victor Pickard, America’s Battle for Media Democracy: The Triumph of Corporate Libertarianism and the Future of Media Reform, New York: Cambridge University Press, 2015.

Victor Pickard, “The Great Reckoning: Lessons from 1940s Media Policy Battles,” Knight First Amendment Institute, February 24, 2022.

Victor Pickard, “Reimagining and Reconstructing U.S. Public Media,” Knight First Amendment Institute, May 19, 2026.

Antonio Harvey Ray, “Google and California Back $20 Million Civic Media Fund,” The Observer, June 9, 2026.

Dan Schiller, Crossed Wires: The Conflicted History of US Telecommunications, From the Post Office to the Internet, New York: Oxford University Press, 2023.

Dan Schiller, Objectivity and the News: The Public and the Rise of Commercial Journalism, Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press, 1981.

Herbert I. Schiller, Information Inequality: The Deepening Social Crisis in America, New York: Routledge, 1996.

Josh Shepperd, “The Political Economic Structure of Early Media Reform,” Resonance 1, no. 3 (2020).

Fred S. Siebert, Theodore Peterson, and Wilbur Schramm, Four Theories of the Press, Urbana: University of Illinois Press, 1956.

Yue Stella Yu, “Newsom Proposes No New Funding to Local Journalism Despite $175M Deal with Google,” CalMatters, January 15, 2026.

Resources

East Lansing Info

Institute for Nonprofit News

Medill Local News Initiative, Northwestern University, The State of Local News 2025

Press Forward

Rebuild Local News

Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism