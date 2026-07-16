Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Craig Gibson's avatar
Craig Gibson
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Caroline, thanks for this Part Two, where you've expertly recounted some essential history for us to know about, with imagining how local media and public libraries can both serve "the public good". Given the current media ecosystem we're living with, this is important history to remember and to do more than remember, to aspire to. I also couldn't help thinking of Newton Minow's famous speech in 1961 to the National Association of Broadcasters about the 'vast wasteland" of commercial television of that time, and how much better that medium could be. Thinking of media that serves the "public good" or the "public interest" with the technology companies and media consolidations and politicized uses of the FCC now before us--this is a tall order, but your suggestion that we've have a solution before us for decades is important.

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Craig Gibson
2d

Caroline, do you have thoughts about this organization, Trusting News, focused on strengthening local news? https://trustingnews.org/, or with local nonpartisan civic organizations such as the Lyceum, and how they might both work with local public libraries?

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