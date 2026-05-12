Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Craig Gibson's avatar
Craig Gibson
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Thank you, Luc, for this clear elucidation of institutional processes that work against productive dissent. Maybe the conundrum remains: how can collective learning happen (that includes dissent) when institutional cultures and incentives make collective learning hugely challenging, and where groupthink persists that impedes collective learning?

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