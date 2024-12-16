Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Sarah Hartman-Caverly's avatar
Sarah Hartman-Caverly
Dec 16, 2024Edited

I earnestly wish that more library workers took seriously the prospect of information warfare. I've published similar recommendations to Hughes's in the past, including: 1) defend your privacy, 2) practice ladder reading (upstreaming to primary sources), not just lateral reading, 3) "be a fox, not a hedgehog" (know many things), 4) ask the right questions, 5) take a trust pause, 6) "surrender your weapons" (resist the urge to post / reshare things online), 7) embrace uncertainty (and reserve the right to change your mind), 8) adopt watchful waiting (precautionary principle), 9) demand more of authorities (and experts), 10) suspend disbelief (regarding Conspiracy theories, Censored topics, and Citizen journalism), and 11) maintain readiness (overcome fear by pursuing epistemic and real-world self-reliance).

For ALA's Office of Intellectual Freedom, Shelter in Headspace: Survival Tips for the Information War https://www.oif.ala.org/shelter-in-headspace-survival-tips-for-the-information-war/

Originally for Root Quarterly magazine, Marching Orders: The Covid Infodemic https://www.kosmosjournal.org/kj_article/marching-orders/

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