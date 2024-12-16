Chase Hughes, author of the Amazon bestseller The Behavior Operations Manual: Neuro-Cognitive Intelligence, recently created a youtube video in response to the drone sightings in New Jersey. Over the course of the (somewhat rambling) video, Hughes explains how to spot a psychological operation (or “psyop”) and “separate manipulation from genuine news.”

His recommendations:

Analyze the source. Hughes suggests using established outlets such as Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.

Find out who owns the platform or media company. Examine pharmaceutical, political, or defense contractor ties (IMO this applies equally to established outlets).

Question the timing. Does the story appear during a major crisis or scandal or during global unrest or other large issues? Is it serving as a distraction?

Follow the narrative. Are multiple outlets parroting the exact same language? Look for coordinated messaging.

Identify emotional triggers. Does the story feel designed to make you react emotionally?

C heck the evidence. Is there a reliance on anonymous sources?

Ask yourself if the event is going to expand government control or justify new laws.

Analyze coverage patterns. Psyops dominate the news cycle and drown out other stories. Are other major global events being completely ignored? Real news coexists with other reports.

Look for updates. Real news is updated; psyops fade once they serve their purpose.

Trust your gut. Trust your instincts then back them up with research.

Hughes further recommends that you:

Strengthen your psychological state. Recognize fear tactics.

Ask why you are being told to be afraid.

Practice mindfulness.

Stay connected to your community. Build self-reliance. Stay grounded in reality.

Get your mindset protected. Don’t panic. Practice skepticism.

Hughes lists three questions to ask yourself:

Who benefits from this narrative?

What evidence is being shown and is it verifiable?

Why now?

Finally, Hughes recommends using AI tools to search for answers; he appears to believe that they are less politically biased.

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