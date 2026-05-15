Twenty-six year old Bostonian Alix Watson is facing multiple hardships: having grown up in the foster system, she is now a member of the working poor with less than $40 in her bank account. Her only solace is fantasy novels, the reading rooms of the Boston Public Library (where she works part-time) and the friendship of Beau, a fashion designer.

But when Alix loses one of her jobs and has her identity stolen, and goes to the library in desperation to see if her supervisor can arrange extra work hours for her, Alix instead stumbles through a door and is transported to a fantastic dimension known as the Astral Library, where “Patrons” can escape the real world and live forever in their favourite books.

Most readers will be familiar with “portal fantasies” — the trope of characters travelling through portals to magical realms or pre-existing fictional worlds. Examples include the Chronicles of Narnia series by C.S. Lewis and the 2008 British television miniseries Lost in Austen, in which a 21st-century woman travels through a portal in her London apartment to swap places with Elizabeth Bennet in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

Part of the pleasure of The Astral Library is that author Kate Quinn and her heroine are keenly aware of the conventions of the portal trope, with Alix assessing her predicament from the perspective of an avid fantasy reader, wondering (for example) if she’s adequately fulfilling the expectations of a “Chosen One” character.

Quinn (best known for her historical fantasy novels, including The Borgia Chronicles and The Empress of Rome series) does an excellent job of establishing the rules of the magic system in the Astral Library, the central conceit of which is that visitors can choose to live within the world of any book they choose, as long as it’s safely in the public domain.

So begins a rather dizzying flurry of visits to well-known classic books: The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Sense and Sensibility, The Great Gatsby, The Three Musketeers and Treasure Island, among others. Alix also learns that her travels aren’t limited to books, but can also encompass paintings and video games. Along the way she meets other travellers, each (like herself) escaping hardships in the real world for the safety of the Library.

However, her journey through works of fiction swiftly takes a dark turn when she discovers that the Astral Library is under siege from a mysterious “Library Board” that seeks to take control of it for its own purposes, among them monetizing access and weeding the collection.

Quinn’s prose is vibrant and her protagonist likable. Descriptions of fantastical and fictional settings are vivid and the tension and sense of growing threat which Alix (and, later, Beau) experience are palpable, if undercut somewhat by a preponderance of Buffy the Vampire Slayer-style quips.

Unfortunately, the promise of Quinn’s setup is let down halfway through the book by some serious and disappointing shortcomings, among them that the rapid-fire fictional sojourns are so brief and superficial that they come off more as box-ticking on an English literature 101 assignment rather than engaging in any real way with their thematic content.

More problematic still is that all the charming and well-thought-out magical realism of the book proves to be in the service not of fantastical storytelling, but instead becomes a platform for a thuddingly ham-fisted political polemic by Alix (chanelling Quinn) about library boards, the culture wars and the role of public libraries in the 21st century as “safe spaces.” Then (and without a hint of irony) Quinn has the Astral Library—this “safe space”—employ its sentient powers to kill outright the chair of the board and a would-be conservative “book banner,” both of whom meet horrible deaths to (we might add) the approval of our main characters. That one of the murdered board members had been bent on banning Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 is indicative of just how on-the-nose the book is.

It’s also worth noting that, for a writer known for her well-researched historical novels, Quinn commits some startling errors and anachronisms. We are told Alix is abandoned by her mom at age eight for a boyfriend who was working on “the next TikTok”–which (given Alix’s stated age) would put the event nearly a decade before TikTok was even developed. Quinn also doesn’t seem to know that library boards aren’t actually staffed by librarians drawing salaries, but rather are comprised of elected city councillors and (unpaid) citizen volunteers, revealing her screed to be more than a tad misdirected.

While ostensibly a “love letter to libraries,” The Astral Library actually conveys a very disturbing and illiberal message that is quite contrary to the mission of the public library: that one’s ideological opponents cannot—and should not—be reasoned with.



(Previously published [in abbreviated form] in the Winnipeg Free Press, March 14th, 2026).