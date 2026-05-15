Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Catholic Revert & Liturgy Nerd's avatar
Catholic Revert & Liturgy Nerd
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As a former liberal, I am tremendously disappointed about all the areas in which liberals are trying to create a zero sum game where only their views matter. Libraries, bookstores, craft shops...this book is just the tip of the iceberg.

Truth matters. Discussion, even (or especially) difficult discussion matters.

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