Note: This post was originally published on February 12, 2026 in Hell in a Handbasket. It is being republished here with the author’s permission.

Public libraries were originally intended to improve the lives of ordinary citizens who lacked access to materials that were scarce or expensive. They democratized information and contributed to civic life. Philanthropists such as Andrew Carnegie strengthened the idea of the library as a hub for learning that would benefit the individual and the nation, referring to them as “cradles of democracy” and “temples of knowledge”, serving as free “ladder[s] of opportunity”. Carnegie funded almost 1,700 libraries in the United States alone. He funded seven here in the Portland area where three remain in use.

While there is still much to appreciate, our library has become less “temple of knowledge” and more temple of social justice, reflecting the current zeitgeist and progressive orthodoxies. Over time it has morphed into something akin to a community center and shelter run by activists. In my first essay, LGBTQ2SIAPalestine+ Pride Month, I referred to the library as our MCLCCSFCWPN+ (Multnomah County Library Community Center Shelter for Cooling Warming Peeing and Napping +). Its purpose keeps expanding.

I believe the original vision should be preserved as it elevates our common humanity, serves the common good and strengthens democracy. Local leaders think the priority of the library should be more targeted and ideological, challenging “systems of oppression” to eliminate systemic racism. According to the mission statement, “The library acknowledges and honors the resilience, wisdom and knowledge of our community members and staff most impacted by the living legacy of racism and oppression. The collective wisdom of these communities is at the heart of the library’s journey toward a more equitable library system.”

In 2020, residents approved a whopping $387 million dollar measure to fund their journey. Ostensibly, the funds were needed to “renovate, construct library branches, facilities, increase safety”. Proponents of the measure argued that existing libraries couldn’t meet the needs of the public, asserting they were cramped, crowded and unsafe and “children were being turned away from story time”. They told us people came to read but had no place to sit but the floor. In the twenty years I’ve visited our libraries, the only people I saw on the floor were sleeping.

Updates may have been needed but there were other motives. As our county chair put it, “We have the opportunity to think so much bigger, to re-envision what our libraries can be and should be for our community.” She spoke of “accessibility, safety, and equity” but the vision was far greater than seismic retrofitting, it was a vision for seismic social change. Libraries would remain libraries but also become “adaptable hubs” that would be “community-driven to empower diverse communities”, always guided by the equity and inclusion vision which states, “The library centers the voices of the most impacted by racism and systems of oppression. We recognize and honor their strength, wisdom and knowledge”.

I knew they were hiding something behind the vague language, but I wasn’t sure exactly what until I spent time inside the Central Library. It became clear that the plan was never simply to “upgrade” and “refresh”, it was to decolonize the library.

The first thing I saw during my visit to the decolonized Central Library was a room for the Resource Counselor where one can access mental health services, emotional support, and shelter, among other services. I continued to the men’s room which is where I often begin. Upon leaving the nice, new private stall I saw a woman standing in front of the mirror, arguing with her reflection. I assumed I entered the women’s room, turned to leave and saw a man with his head in the sink, washing his face. I washed my hands and left quickly. I asked the security guard if this was for men and women and he assured me I was in the right place. It’s now gender-neutral, with full time security.

The interior spaces were redesigned to look more communal, open, less cluttered with books and study tables. They now resemble community gathering areas that prioritize community connection over quiet, individual study. Many of the old oak study tables were removed to make way for a more colorful palette and a layout supposedly reflective of cultures that value shared community spaces over traditional private or formal spaces. Some see a decolonized library moving away from “Eurocentric norms” and priorities. I see hotel lobby chic.

On the first floor I discovered a section dedicated to Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQIA+ authors. This is where one can find resources for “marginalized communities” with an emphasis on resistance, pride and liberation. Providing a prime, dedicated space is part of the initiative to “center” groups that have been historically oppressed, marginalized and unheard. As stated in their strategic plan, the “Library’s focus will be on people and groups that the library has not fully included in the past”. Not stated is the plan to promote cultural diversity without diversity of thought.

There are staff picks, announcements for upcoming events such as writing workshops, readings and crafting. Displays change but have included Gardening for Liberation, Quilting for Liberation, Queer Resistance and New Art Books featuring Black, Indigenous and Neurodiverse artists.

There are also lots of “curated” thematic “gender-affirming” bookmarks with suggested titles. One can interpret this as their way of being inclusive and supportive of all identities, but it’s also their contribution to challenging gender binaries. I’m not objecting to any of these books being available, but curating lists, making them into bookmarks to be displayed in spaces designated for children, is activism. They call it “active representation”, which is what you say to make it sound professional. These are some of the bookmarks: Teen Books Focused on Intersex, Pansexual and Demisexual Identities; Teen Nonfiction About Queerness and Queer Identity; Trans nonfiction; Trans Horror Reads, and more! There are so many themes and identities! As a gay man I couldn’t resist making them into a mandala.

Throughout the library selected books are displayed, especially those promoting radical politics and narratives of oppression. It looks like a collaboration with Powell’s books, which is just a few blocks away. Most featured books are by authors with BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) or Trans identities. Multiple identities are more likely to be featured, such as the Journal of a Black Queer Nurse. Sometimes you get lucky and find an all-in-one.

In the area of social studies and economics, they could have featured books by Black economist and historian Thomas Sowell, a Black man who grew up in poverty and remains an influential thinker at 95. But he’s conservative which is not an acceptable form of diversity, so they went with this:

In Middle East History they displayed one book. No, not about Iran and certainly not about the 1,200-year Arab Slave trade. It’s a book about life before Israel, a happier time when people lived in harmony and Arab women could enjoy a friendly game of basketball.

The branch library closest to my home is one of the original Carnegie libraries. It was remodeled and expanded to add seven “community rooms” for meetings, events and classes. It has laptop lending kiosks, a courtyard and terrace for relaxing, teen room with large screen for gaming, 3D printing, lactation room and a sensory room. Yes, a lactation room.

I was interested to learn more about the sensory room, currently one of only two stimulant-sensitive spaces for patrons with sensory needs. The second one is across town, so I feel fortunate. These rooms support accessibility and inclusion by providing a calming environment where individuals can explore their senses and “self-regulate”. I love touching stuff and now there’s dedicated space in the library for me to touch things without looking weird. I can even put my head in a tunnel for 30 minutes, rock in a chair or meditate on the tube thing in the corner. The tactile walls are irresistible.

The gender-neutral restrooms are nice though I bet many women would prefer to not being followed into restrooms by men, even if the stalls are private. You can’t locate them by the standard symbols or words for “men” or “women” because they’re gender-neutral restrooms, so you look for the image of a toilet. Perhaps I spent too much time in the sensory room, but I could swear even the free menstrual products dispenser was surprised to see me in there.

There are lots of story time sessions at the libraries and they too are largely identity based. There’s the Family Storytime, Native Storytime, Sensory Storytime, Rainbow Storytime and Black Family Storytime, which is offered at the library or online. Most of them welcome children “from birth” and must be accompanied by an “adult” or “elder” but never a “parent”, “mother” or “father”. Language is central to the contemporary social justice movement. This is why they erase language associated with gender or the nuclear family. I understand that mother and father are gendered words but is “parent” not inclusive? Anyway, if there is a problem with unaccompanied babies attending story time I would focus on that.

The library website lists staff picks that can help you find an interesting read but here too you’ll see mostly Black and Indigenous centered lists, even if you choose not to. One can filter a search by age/audience, cultural group, genre, languages, topic. For example, when I filtered for adult(audience), Any (cultural group), Science(genre), Any (languages), Any (topic) this is what came up: A list titled Indigenous Use and Traditional Knowledge of Plants, Medicine and Food. I tried again, this time searching for LGBTQIA+ books for babies. I chose the filters Birth-12months(audience), Any (cultural group), LGBTQIA+ (genre), Any (languages), Any (topic) and was presented with a list titled: Rainbow Pride for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Awesome! Babies should be proud of who they are, regardless of how they identify at birth. 🍼 ✊

The newest library will open in the coming months. It exemplifies what our leaders meant by “adaptable hubs”. Perhaps the public would not have voted to raise their taxes for a $147million “hub”, so it’s a “library”. It will be similar in size to the Central Library but will include a large auditorium, rooftop terrace, indoor and outdoor play spaces, “makerspaces” with sewing machines, crafting etc., more lactation rooms, more sensory rooms, video gaming and even “a quiet reading space, which will be a space to get away from the rest of the lively library spaces.” I do appreciate this, a quiet space in the library to get away from the library.

There are some things to like about the remodels. Some of the aesthetic choices are very pleasing and the new sinks and faucets are great. Why did it take so long for someone to come up with this system? Stand in front of the sink and from left to right, soap, wash, dry, without moving your feet. No turning, dripping water on your way to the deafening blowers or paper towels that people leave on the floor. Really, one of the best things to come out of the 400-million-dollar investment. Well done, library.

Our leaders could have made a case for fundamentally changing libraries. They led us to believe they were merely improving them. Perhaps it would have been better to downsize them, maintain them as libraries as per their original purpose and add to the nine existing community centers. They claim the changes were “community driven” and included everyone, “including paid immigrants and refugees” (extra virtue points for that one) but the parameters were already set.

The most irritating thing about the Central Library is not the man in the corner talking to ghosts, or the woman with a coat over her head who hasn’t bathed in a very long time. It’s that some librarians have become priests in the temple of social justice and they keep pushing social justice scripture. In collaboration with our county leaders, they have taken it upon themselves to “reimagine” libraries as something very different from their original purpose. If they want to go into social work that’s an option. If they want to advocate for a particular social justice cause they can start an NGO. They’ll probably get funding from the county for that, too.

Recently the balustrade that lines the Central Library started crumbling. No one seems to know why. I asked three staff members and none had any idea but seem perturbed that I was asking. One of them told me it’s just really old but repairs are “part of the refresh”. I believe the ghosts of the founders are angry. Their portraits were removed and the library they built is not what they imagined. Perhaps they’re the ones talking with that guy in the corner on the third floor.