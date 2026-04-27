Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Mitchell's avatar
Mitchell
3d

I am so ‘with’ this fella. I, too, watched libraries change over 20+ years, was there when libraries welcomed computers and removed stacks to make room for these non-book intruders. Even in the beginning I wished libraries to return to their roots: quiet places for study and reading. Some would say I wanted libraries to regress to the dark ages. Yes, I did want that — not for them to become community social centers. Fine. Have those, but in an entirely separate building or wing.

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Kathleen McCook's avatar
Kathleen McCook
3d

Interesting, but I disagree that lactation rooms are needless. Many moms with young children would find these necessary to be able to use the library.

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