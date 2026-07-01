Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Michael Dudley's avatar
Michael Dudley
3d

For the most part I wholeheartedly agree; however, the problem is that one can be so absorbed by one's ideological commitments that one's writing still completely obfuscates reality. I'm sure there are any number of gender studies essayists who can write with *what they believe is* clarity, consistency, respect for their audience and intellectual honesty, and still be unable to admit a biological definition of the word "woman."

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Craig Gibson's avatar
Craig Gibson
3d

Thank you, Luc, for these useful examples of clear writing and thinking from history. Relatedly, I'm reminded of current controversies about declining trust in higher education, due at least in part to obscurantism in writing and expression. Communicating ideas from within the academy to a larger public is often an uncertain business, but a number of academics can do it even if their works are often denigrated as "bestselling books" by fellow academics (and therefore not to be trusted or valued). Steven Pinker and Helen Sword offer useful guidance on this imperative for clear writing.

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