In 1776, a short pamphlet changed history. Common Sense convinced many ordinary Americans that independence from Britain was not only possible but necessary. Around the same time, Benjamin Franklin used clear, practical writing to explain ideas about freedom, science, and self-government. Their words did not merely inform people — they moved them to action.

More than two centuries later, we live in a different world. Institutions have grown larger, bureaucracy heavier, and communication faster. Yet genuine understanding often feels harder to achieve. Governments, universities, corporations, and media organizations collect information, hold meetings, and produce endless reports, yet many seem unable to correct their own mistakes.

This raises an important question: can clear writing still make a difference?

This essay argues that the answer is yes. Clear writing remains one of the most effective tools individuals have for challenging institutional drift and bureaucratic rigidity. Just as Thomas Paine and Benjamin Franklin used plain language to confront the powerful systems of their era, writers today can still use clarity to expose problems and reconnect people with reality.

Why Clear Writing Matters

Thomas Paine and Benjamin Franklin understood a basic truth: the best way to reach people is to speak clearly. Paine did not rely on complex academic language in Common Sense. He wrote in direct terms that ordinary farmers, shopkeepers, and tradespeople could understand. Franklin did the same in his essays and letters.

This simplicity was not a weakness. It was their strength.

Today, many institutions communicate through layers of technical jargon, bureaucratic language, and procedural complexity. Simple problems are often presented as impossibly complicated. This complexity serves a purpose: it shields institutions from scrutiny and makes it harder for ordinary people to understand what is happening or to hold anyone accountable.

Clear writing does the opposite. It makes things visible. When difficult ideas are explained in simple language, readers can assess problems for themselves rather than depend entirely on experts or officials.

This is one reason large institutions often distrust straightforward criticism. Clear language reduces their ability to control the narrative.

Ludwig von Mises recognized this danger in Bureaucracy. He argued that large organizations naturally prioritize rules and procedures over practical results. As systems grow more complex, citizens struggle to see their failures. Clear writing cuts through the confusion.

Simple writing also respects the reader. Paine and Franklin trusted ordinary people to think for themselves when given honest information. They did not hide behind jargon or talk down to their audience. This respect built trust — and trust remains the foundation of genuine influence.

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How Ideas Challenge Institutions

Strong ideas have always threatened powerful institutions. Paine demonstrated this in 1776 by attacking the monarchy in plain language and helping shift public opinion against the British Empire.

Today, institutions often seem untouchable. Governments, corporations, universities, and media organizations control vast resources, legal authority, and communication systems. Yet ideas still matter because institutions depend on legitimacy.

Friedrich Hayek explained that no central authority can possess all the knowledge required to manage society effectively. Knowledge is dispersed among millions of individuals. When institutions become rigid and closed, they lose contact with this broader reality.

Clear writing helps restore that connection. It enables individuals to share observations and experiences that institutions may ignore or suppress. When enough people recognize the same reality through honest writing, public trust in closed systems begins to erode.

Albert O. Hirschman offered another useful insight into his model of Exit, Loyalty, and Voice. Institutions prefer loyalty or quiet withdrawal. What they fear most is persistent, articulate criticism — what Hirschman called “Voice.” Essays remain one of the clearest forms of Voice available to free individuals.

This helps explain why institutions increasingly regulate speech using terms such as “disinformation” or “harmful content.” These rules are often presented as protections for society, but they can also shield institutions from criticism and correction.

The essay remains powerful because it sidesteps many of these barriers. A strong essay requires no official permission, a large budget, or institutional backing. It requires only clarity, honesty, and persistence.

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Writing in the Digital Age

The internet has transformed communication, but it has not diminished the power of a good essay. Long-form writing still reaches people in ways that short posts and slogans often cannot.

Anyone with an internet connection can now publish ideas. This is historically remarkable. Yet the digital world also generates enormous noise. Most online content disappears quickly. Serious essays endure because they offer something rare: sustained thought.

Three qualities matter most.

First, clarity and consistency. Readers remember writers who revisit important ideas and develop them patiently over time.

Second, respect for the audience. Good essays assume that readers are intelligent and capable of independent thought.

Third, intellectual honesty. In a culture of outrage and exaggeration, readers recognize when a writer is genuinely trying to understand reality rather than score political points.

This matters especially during periods of institutional decline. When public trust weakens, people increasingly turn to independent writers who help them articulate problems they already sense but cannot fully express.

The lesson from Thomas Paine and Benjamin Franklin still applies today: effective writing does not require wealth or official approval. It requires clarity, courage, and discipline.

The Responsibilities of the Writer

Clear writing is powerful, but it also entails responsibilities.

No essay can force people to change their minds. Ideas spread slowly. Writers who expect immediate victories often grow frustrated or cynical.

Writers must also resist the temptation to oversimplify complex realities or to chase popularity. The goal is not to be the loudest voice but one of the clearest.

There is another danger as well: being trapped in one’s own narrative. Serious writers must continually test their assumptions, acknowledge their weaknesses, and remain open to new evidence. Without intellectual honesty, criticism can become propaganda.

Writers also have a responsibility to their readers. They should not inflame fear or anger merely to gain attention. Their task is to describe reality as accurately as possible and to encourage readers to think independently.

Most essays will never transform history the way Common Sense did. Yet good writing still matters because it quietly shapes understanding over time. It helps people preserve intellectual independence in an age when many institutions seem increasingly rigid and self-protective.

Conclusion

Clear and honest writing still matters.

In an era when many institutions have become bureaucratic, slow, and resistant to change, the essay remains one of the most effective tools available to free individuals.

Thomas Paine and Benjamin Franklin demonstrated what clear language can achieve. Despite lacking wealth or official authority, they helped shape the political consciousness of their time.

The same principle holds today. Institutions may control much of public life, but they cannot fully control how people think when ideas are explained clearly and honestly.

Writing alone cannot repair failing institutions. Real change requires time, persistence, and courage. Yet the writer still plays an important role by preserving clarity, defending honest thought, and helping people remain intellectually independent.

The future is not fixed. Institutions may continue drifting further from reality, or they may regain the ability to learn and adapt. Much depends on whether enough people continue to demand truth, accountability, and clarity.

In every age, including our own, those who can think clearly and write honestly still hold a quiet yet genuine form of power.

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Luc Lelièvre is an independent researcher in sociology and critical anthropology based in Québec, Canada. He completed advanced doctoral training in social science research methods at Université Laval, with a focus on statistical modeling and structured qualitative analysis. His academic works have been published in journals such as Anthropologie et Sociétés and Les Cahiers de géographie du Québec.

Over the last two decades, his research has examined how institutions shape the lives of vulnerable populations, the evolution of bureaucratic systems, and the impact of modern governance on rights, justice, and public debate. His work is characterized by a careful and methodical approach, grounded in clear distinctions between empirical observation, analysis, and interpretation. Since 2024, he has contributed to international editorial platforms, writing on academic freedom, institutional dynamics, and the challenges facing universities and public institutions in democratic societies.