Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Craig Gibson's avatar
Craig Gibson
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Thanks to Jim and Matthew for these very cogent and timely thoughts about this aspect of "human authorship," and to Sarah for organizing this event so well. I very much look forward to the "fireside chat" between Jim and Matthew on April 10!

--Craig Gibson

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mulhern
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We can _not_ "all agree that that Wikipedia is a highly valuable resource, even if it is not a perfect one.)" Some of us believe that it is pure propaganda. I blow a gasket when I see a Wikipedia citation for just about anything, except if it is a table listing every make and model of iPod which ever existed, which is useful and way better than Apple would do. My favorite example of Wikipedia bias is the article by Steve Kirsch (https://kirschsubstack.com/p/how-wikipedia-changed-me-from-being). In the early days, the reservations were about lack of expertise among the editors. Nowadays, Wikipedia is _condemned_ by those who understand it to be an important part of the virtually integrated censorship apparatus.

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