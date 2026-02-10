Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Craig Gibson
1d

Thanks, Sarah--this is a much-needed perspective on open inquiry and civil dialogue that's often overlooked. Everyone needs the intellectual freedom in their own minds first before being required to talk because often, we're conflicted, sorting through contrary evidence, and attempting to resolve something--or just being willing to say, "I don't know." Undergraduate students often don't have the faintest idea of what they really think and need time to ponder and reflect in the privacy of their own minds. Others, of course, have a lot of uninformed opinions and dominate class discussions, and therefore the faculty member has to manage that dynamic. And students who don't want to talk shouldn't be compelled to.

I do know that the organizations you've mentioned are concerned about all the self-censorship, and studies like the recent one done at the University of Michigan and Northwestern University show that students engage in either self-censorship or preference falsification because of fear of their peers, not because of faculty domination. I'm quite willing to believe that civil dialogue initiatives may be too contrived or too artificial to address that issue.

Two initiatives that I know about that might offer useful alternatives in shifting the culture for better discussions and civil dialogue:

The Tufts University Center for Expanding Viewpoints (focused on institution-level viewpoint diversity and multiple venues for open discussion and debate).

https://expandingviewpoints.tufts.edu/

The "Disagree with a Professor" initiative at the University of Virginia (which encourages small group participation of students together with a faculty member on a piece of the faculty member's research--so students learn how to disagree with the professor and potentially with each other in safe way, but certainly not through "safetyism")

https://news.virginia.edu/content/uva-students-invited-disagree-professor

Thanks again for the article and for your work on privacy literacy!

