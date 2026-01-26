Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Rainbow Roxy
3d

Couldn't agree more, that line about the 'obvious category error' equating internet-enabled devices with just comic books hits differently for a teacher trying to explain to students that a browser isn't an app, it's an entire ecosystem of distraction.

Craig Gibson
3d

For anyone interested in a major report on the future of A.I. in K-12 education, the recently published Brookings Report is the most comprehensive review of research available, and has international coverage. The findings largely support the claims made by Jared Horvath in "The Digital Delusion". Stephen Fitzpatrick discusses the Brookings report here. For most teachers, as Fitzpatrick says, the harms in K-12 classrooms are immediate, are already here, while the benefits remain theoretical. Not a "moral panic" or "doomerism", just the reality of teachers attempting to do their jobs.

Especially important explanation of why adults' or experts' use of AI differs fundamentally from that of children or adolescents, who are still developing their brains.

https://fitzyhistory.substack.com/p/what-brookings-gets-right-about-ai

