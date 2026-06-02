Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Michael Dudley's avatar
Michael Dudley
4d

That is indeed a startling decline in membership, and it is worthwhile pointing out the many other library associations in the U.S., pointing to the need for a "Federation of Library Associations" such as we have in Canada (where we haven't had a national library association since the Canadian Library Association dissolved in 2016). However, I think the post would have benefitted from more of a discussion as to *why* membership has declined so dramatically over the past 20 years, prompting the formation of alternative organizations like the Association of Library Professionals; and, indeed, why you believe that Heterodoxy in the Stacks is one of the few places where such a conversation could even happen. In other words, we need a conversation about ALA's ideological monoculture, and if it might possibly be changed.

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Lhfry's avatar
Lhfry
4d

I received my MLS in 1972, spent my career as a research and law librarian, retiring in 2003. I have never belonged to ALA but have been a member of the Virginia association and the Special Library Assn.

Even in 1972 the ALA was more interested in politics than in libraries and a recent president advocated using libraries to push a specific social and political agenda. Meanwhile reading has declined dramatically in all age groups, and publishing is dominated by the same political and social agenda. Book prizes are awarded for what is basically propaganda.

The ALA has failed to encourage viewpoint diversity, has hurried to promote the latest fad so yes, a frank conversation is desperately needed. I wish you luck getting started!

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