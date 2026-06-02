Editor’s note: Generative AI was used in the creation of this post. Please see footnotes for more details.

The library profession needs a national conversation.

The American Library Association lost 19,511 members between 2005 and 2025—a decline of 29.5%.

The Association will celebrate 150 years in July, 2026. Currently, as outlined at the ALA Forward website, there are plans

“to strengthen our organization, expand opportunities, help prioritize our work, and ensure our continued leadership in the library field.”

Many people are discussing how to expand the American Library Association’s influence and membership. For this to be successful there should be an understanding of the library association landscape in the United States.

What is missing is an examination of why membership has declined.

I am sharing these observations at Heterodoxy in the Stacks because, I believe, it is the only platform that offers an opportunity for open discussion.

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There are many librarians that belong to local, state and regional associations but may not belong to the American Library Association. The following is a generative AI-assisted analysis of these membership organizations:

ALA Chapter Membership

There are other library associations. Each state has a library association which is a chapter of the American Library Association, but not all members of state chapters are members of the American Library Association.

There is no publicly available, centralized total for the combined membership of all U.S. state library associations. Each of the 50 states (plus D.C., territories, and several regional chapters) has its own independent state/regional library association (ALA chapters). These organizations do not report their membership numbers to ALA or any central body in a way that produces an official nationwide sum. Most associations also do not publish exact current totals on their websites or in annual reports for privacy/operational reasons—only a small handful do.

Here are the few state associations that disclose approximate or exact numbers on their official sites (as of 2025–2026):

Texas Library Association (TLA): Nearly 5,000 members (the largest in the U.S.).

Illinois Library Association (ILA): Approximately 3,000 members.

California Library Association (CLA): Roughly 1,300–3,000 total (older voting-member count was 1,487 in 2019; recent estimates vary by category).

Iowa Library Association (ILA): Approximately 1,300 members.

Michigan Library Association: Around 2,500 members (recent reports).

Pennsylvania Library Association (PaLA): Roughly 1,200–2,000 members.

A conservative ballpark for all 50+ state/regional associations combined is roughly 25,000–50,000 total members.

Affiliates of the American Library Association

Affiliates are associations that are listed by the American Library Association on its website. Affiliates are separate yet aligned entities that champion common causes, expand outreach, and gain visibility. Members may or may not be personal members of the American Library Association. Also, most affiliates do not provide membership numbers.

Of those that do, there are about 20,000 members.

Affiliates listed at the American Library Association website.

American Association of Law Libraries American Indian Library Association Association for Information Science and Technology American Theological Library Association Art Libraries Society of North America (ARLIS/NA) Asian/Pacific American Librarians Association Association for Library and Information Science Education Association for Rural and Small Libraries Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services Association of Jewish Libraries Association of Research Libraries Beta Phi Mu Black Caucus of ALA Catholic Library Association Chinese American Librarians Association Empowering Latino Futures Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) Joint Council of Librarians of Color Library and Information Association of New Zealand (LIANZA) Literacy Nation Medical Library Association Music Library Association Online Audiovisual Catalogers Patent and Trademark Resource Center Association Polish American Librarians Association REFORMA Seminar on the Acquisition of Latin American Library Materials Theatre Library Association

Other library associations in the United States not affiliated with the American Library Association

County, city and state regional associations

Here are some examples:

Florida

Palm Beach County Library Association (PBCLA) – Professional organization supporting libraries and staff in Palm Beach County.

Broward County Library Association (BCLA) – Unites information professionals across libraries in Broward County.

Dade County Library Association (DCLA / Miami-Dade) – Professional group for librarians and staff

Library Association of Brevard (Brevard County) – Local professional/support association.

Pennsylvania

Allegheny County Library Association (ACLA) – Federated system of ~46 independent public libraries serving Allegheny County (Pittsburgh area).

Berks County Library Association (BCLA) – Promotes excellence and cooperation among libraries/librarians in Berks County. Lancaster County Library Association – County-level library support/cooperation group.

Oil Region Library Association – Serves libraries in Venango County (Oil City/Franklin area).

Cambria County Library Association – Local county library association.

New York

Nassau County Library Association (NCLA)

Suffolk County Library Association – County-level professional association.

Ulster County Library Association – Represents 21 public libraries in Ulster County.

Westchester Library Association – County professional/support group.

Library Association of Rockland County – Local county association.

Putnam County Library Association – County-level group.

Dutchess County Library Association – County professional association.

Greene County Library Association – Local support/cooperation group.

Texas

Bay City Library Association / Jacksonville City Library Association

Historical or notable city/county clubs/societies

Chicago Library Club (Illinois)

Charleston Library Society (South Carolina) – One of the oldest membership libraries/societies in the U.S. (founded 1748).

Rutherford County Library Society/Association (North Carolina).

South Tillamook County Library Club (Oregon).

Brooklyn Town Library Association (Connecticut) – Historical town-level group.

A call for national conversation

An assembly of library associations from all sectors discussing the need for an alliance would be a worthwhile next step as our national association seeks membership growth.

Do you think this a conversation worth having?

What should be considered at such an assembly?

Guest post by Kathleen de la Peña McCook, School of Information, University of South Florida.