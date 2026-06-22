Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Craig Gibson's avatar
Craig Gibson
2d

Excellent article, Caroline. I can't think of a more timely topic given the surging use of A.I. chatbots and what is being saved / recorded, and the numerous other ways that private or confidential information can be woven together that violate rights to privacy.

Any thoughts about Palantir and its use by the federal government?

I also highly recommend Sarah Hartman-Caverly's scholarship and work in this arena--e.g., Digital Shred Toolkit.

Shoshanna Zuboff's book The Age of Surveillance Capitalism has been around for a while. It's also more timely than ever.

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Michael Dudley's avatar
Michael Dudley
2d

That's pretty mind-blowing! And sobering. It makes me wonder if a modern-day reboot of the classic TV show The Fugitive would see Dr. Kimble last much past the first 30 minutes.

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