Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Craig Gibson
2d

Thanks, Bob, for this compelling account of your teaching and deepening students' understanding of the complexities of international politics, wars, media coverage of them, all together. This is exemplary teaching you did, and kudos for doing it.

I think it's especially notable that you hit on a salient principle about teaching for "critical thinking": it works only with disciplinary or subject knowledge. Students need to gain a foothold in a body of knowledge, a discipline, or a set of ideas to *work with* in order to think critically. It doesn't happen in a vacuum, or without context. Getting the students up to speed on international law, treaties, international conventions and organizations, was important in that course.

I also agree it's better if faculty are honest about their own politics--they can do this without propagandizing or enforcing an orthodoxy in the classroom (though some certainly do that!). Getting students to see how a subject matter expert or scholar *thinks* is part of the challenge, and the opportunity, for getting students to think more effectively and broaden their narrow perspectives (most undergraduates need to have their perspectives broadened, I'd venture). That can happen in a nonthreatening way if a classroom climate can be created to get students to talk and avoid the self-censorship of peer disapproval.

Related to all of this--the matter of "viewpoint diversity", which is a core principle of HxA and one that most of us believe in (though it's taken a hit recently from some, as a "right-coded" catchphrase--and is certainly a bromide when used by someone like conservative activist Chris Rufo). Viewpoint diversity has a better meaning or valence when competing claims are aired and discussed without the preconditions for ideological alignment already determined, and not used as a bludgeon for gaining power. I do think that "viewpoint diversity" becomes a reality for academic discourse and debates in general, with the acknowledgement that some "viewpoints" aren't that well-developed, and some "viewpoints" are better-evidenced because they're based on multiple forms of data, argumentation, and perspectives. Prefabricated "viewpoints" need to be disassembled and assumptions need to be questioned. We need a better discussion about "viewpoints"!

Thanks again for this excellent example of humane teaching.

Luc Lelievre
2d

Makes sense. Here's the thing:

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/anthropological-reversibility

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship

