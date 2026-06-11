Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Michael Dudley's avatar
Michael Dudley
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This is a long-standing dynamic in the case of controversial and disputed crimes--notably the cottage industry of independent JFK assassination researchers who spent years and decades refuting the Warren Commission Report by writing their own books and producing documentary films. For the uninitiated reader who've never heard of this case (like myself) it might have been worthwhile to provide more details about the case and what exactly is in dispute.

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