Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Michael Dudley's avatar
Michael Dudley
7h

I took my MLIS over 30 years ago, and none of this political agenda was part of the curriculum; indeed, we were taught to guard against censorship in all its forms. How sad that this mentality is going to infect the profession for decades to come.

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Jonathan Lawler's avatar
Jonathan Lawler
8h

Excellent article! Thank you for your willingness to write it.

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