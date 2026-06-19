Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C. Scala's avatar
C. Scala
3d

Thank you for highlighting the report, which is a depressing and essential read. Many progressive allies of LGBTQ people have come to believe that there is consensus about the activist discourse on gender identity in the LGBTQ community (there is not) and that the trans activist belief system is based on science (it is not). This belief system does, however, demonstrate many of the characteristics of groupthink and mass delusion. For those who consider themselves allies of the LGBTQ community: please, I beg you, don't assume that the pushers of drag queen story hour and child transition speak for all of us. They don't. Before they started declaiming on the benefits of sex change for children, they moved to silence opposition within the LGBTQ movement.

Reply
Share
Robert's avatar
Robert
2dEdited

Thanks for this. It’s happening here, too. Trans activists have commandeered the shelves and displays at every branch I visit. I’ve even seen signs on shelves, made by the librarians or staff, that read “Protect Trans kids!” and “Celebrate Trans Lives” and not just this month but all year. They claim they are just “being inclusive,” but they are indoctrinating children. Highlighting and promoting toddler books such as Bye Bye, Binary, makes that clear.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 HxLibraries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture