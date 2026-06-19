A major new report out of the UK “Through the Looking Glass: A SEEN in Publishing Report into Trans Activism in Children’s Literature and Library Services” condemns gender activism on the part of children’s librarians. Jointly published by the advocacy organizations SEEN in Publishing, Transgender Trend and Biology in Medicine, and launched June 17th in the House of Lords, the report decries “how editors and authors in children’s publishing have, for over a decade, promoted both the idea that children can be born in the wrong body and surgical interventions to fix this. A flood of books aimed at children, some of them in the 0-5 range, flout statutory safeguarding guidance.”

The SEEN website quotes Carnegie Medalist and acclaimed children’s author Anne Fine who says of this report:

Would it be possible to put together a more damning indictment of the world of children’s publishing than we have here? I doubt it. It is shameful. Shameful. Publishers will rush to climb on any bandwagon. But this one? Really?

This dismal betrayal of young readers. This unthinking capitulation to a biologically unfounded ideology whose false and troubling messages have damaged so many families. Over the last decade, publishers, booksellers, librarians and a bevy of joyless would-be authors became a major conduit for trans-activist propaganda and harmful lies, while others (whose books sold a good deal better) were bullied into silence, or out of their careers, by positively terrifying campaigns of cancellation and spite.

Key points from the report:

Ignoring basic biology and established and robust theories of child psychological development, a large number of recently published children’s books promote social transition, double mastectomies, and the concept of children being born in the wrong bodies.

By publishing, promoting, and purchasing age-inappropriate and scientifically inaccurate books written by trans activists, children’s publishers and children’s librarians are failing to adhere to statutory [UK] guidelines and eroding child safeguarding boundaries.

Books that promote acceptance, comfort, and care for the body a child is born in are rare if not entirely absent from catalogs and shelves. Their authors are subject to mobbing and denunciation by trans activists.

Children’s reading for pleasure is in sharp decline.

The report recommends that

Children’s librarians must stop shelving trans-activist titles. Particularly egregious is the mis-shelving of titles for young adults or even adults in areas accessed by much smaller children. No young child should be reading that it is possible to ‘change sex’ through medicalisation, including brutal double mastectomy and the irreversible effects of cross-sex hormones. No child at all should have adult fetishes foisted on them in books, depicted as healthy, mainstream sexual practice. To do so is to erode safeguarding boundaries. Similarly, librarians should note that ‘drag queen story hour’ is not appropriate for young children. A man who makes money from sexualised performances while wearing ‘womanface’ has no place reading to babies and toddlers in any setting, let alone a publicly-funded one. It is inappropriate and demeaning, in the same way that a white, male stripper, wearing ‘blackface’ while reading to toddlers, would also be a no-no. That ‘drag queen story hour’ for babies and toddlers has become a mainstream phenomenon is indicative of how deep the trans-activist rot has set in amongst our library services (p. 10).

You can read the full report here.