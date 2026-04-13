Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Purple's avatar
Purple
4d

I am childless by choice not because of the arguments outlined here but because I have known since I was very young I absolutely do not want to be a mother. I am baffled that many people seem to want to do that given how difficult and expensive children are. But any argument that encourages people not to have kids needs to address the issue of care for the aging people who are childless. While it’s not guaranteed that your children will care for you when you’re old, not having any guarantees you will be relying on strangers, at least in America, to do so and elder care is a MESS, not to mention absurdly expensive and in a major staffing crisis (which is in some way related to falling birth rates). I have never heard anyone who publicly advocates childlessness ever address this issue at all, let alone sufficiently.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
3d

This is a weird article. Is anyone on the other side of her argument? Is anyone arguing everyone must have kids? I'm old. I've been married 40 years. Back when we were young, my wife and I discussed whether to have kids, and decided we wanted to. One of my two kids decided to have kids, one decided not to have kids. Good for both of them.

Tangentially, my career was also as an old white guy working to increase access to contraceptives in (as we called them at the time) developing countries. Lots of money was spent to give women access to contraceptive services so they could control their own fertility. Ironically, India has done the best (aside from China, but that's a different story) in reducing fertility rates.

I don't get it, but again, I'm an old white guy so I'm probably not supposed to. But this seems to me to be someone who's tilting at windmills (credit to Cervantes).

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