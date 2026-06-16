Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Craig Gibson's avatar
Craig Gibson
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Thank you, Caroline, for this thoughtful piece on emerging models for Presidential libraries that move toward privatization rather than as custodians of presidential records for the public good, and for transparency,, and of course for the scholarly record in political history. Excellent perspectives here that avoid politicization around particular Presidents and their agendas.

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