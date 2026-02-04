Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Thanks for this eloquent argument. I always learn something useful here, this time at least two things: 1) the dual-state framing, normative vs prerogative, is really clarifying; and 2) I spoke at a conference titled Live Not By Lies and didn't even realize those were the words of Solzhenitsyn, so thanks for that as well!

I am both a librarian and the spouse who was a legal immigrant. She lost her Green Card over asking USCIS a question. She had followed the rules, paid the fees, and waited patiently. She lost it all over a question. Legal immigrants have long dealt with what you call a "prerogative state," where there are no appeals, immigration courts, or "due process" as the term is increasingly misused. My congresswoman (a Dem) certainly used her to "prerogative" to make things worse for my wife.

So forgive me when I read "We are now on the cusp of coming to terms with what some experts call 'democratic backsliding' and in imagining what a diminished civil society will look like" and roll my eyes. It's not just at the overuse of big words and quotes from fancy writers, but what I see as tunnel-vision hypocrisy over the ignorance of how immigration actually functions in the US.

Where were you and the other morally righteous crusaders when my wife was mistreated and screwed over? And where were you when a library coworker--an immigrant--was abused and cast aside because she fell short in the intersectional arms race? Kicking out a tail light and verbose social media posts are a good bit easier than doing the meaningful work to support immigrants.

"Facts known (and documented) by citizens matter." And when do you start to listen to people whose experiences and opinions differ than yours? What do you think a "liberal democratic order" and "shared reality" are exactly? Can you take a step back and recognize your own limited understand and biases regarding immigration?

Sorry for the poorly-worded rant, but I am angry at all of this performative morality and (more broadly) the utter hypocrisy of the library profession on this and so many other issues.

