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The question as to whether or not librarians employed by colleges and universities should be granted academic freedom rights on par with those of regular teaching faculty has long been plagued with controversy and ambiguity. Collective agreements may exclude librarians outright, or fail to accord them freedoms equal to other faculty members. Even where such full recognition may be spelled out, institutional culture may still present barriers to librarians' full participation in the academic enterprise.

As Maureen Babb (2017) determined,

collective agreements do not necessarily protect the librarians’ rights to academic freedom, nor to an environment where research may be supported or carried out at all…the language that governs librarian research and academic freedom is often convoluted and unclear (45).

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) defines academic freedom as “the freedom of a teacher or researcher in higher education to investigate and discuss the issues in their academic field, and to teach and publish findings without interference from administrators, boards of trustees, political figures, donors, or other entities. Academic freedom also protects the right of a faculty member to speak freely when participating in institutional governance, as well as to speak freely as a citizen.” The Canadian Association of University Teachers defines it as “the right, without restriction by prescribed doctrine to freedom to teach and discuss; freedom to carry out research and disseminate and publish the results thereof.” It is important to stress that both intramural speech (internal to and concerning the institution) and extramural speech (external to the university and concerning society) are essential for academic freedom.

The challenge academic librarians in both countries face is determining the extent to which these rights are, in practice, recognized and extended to our profession. The Association of College and Research Libraries’ Statement on Academic Freedom cites its Joint Statement on Faculty Status of College and University Librarians which states that “[c]ollege and university librarians share the professional concerns of faculty members. Academic freedom is indispensable to librarians in their roles as teachers and researchers.” It goes on to add that the ACRL

opposes any actions that limit the free expression of ideas of librarians and faculty on campus, in the classroom, in writing, and in the public sphere, especially in the context of higher education and its traditional support for academic freedom. Further, the Association of College and Research Libraries opposes retaliation for the expression of those ideas. A free and vigorous exchange of ideas is integral to sustaining an environment in which teaching, learning, and research may thrive.

While we applaud this statement, much more needs to be done in institutions of higher learning to make such recognition de facto and not just de jure. As members of the Association of Library Professionals (ALP), the authors of this article have in recent years participated in many conversations with librarian colleagues discussing this state of affairs, and are all too familiar with stories of librarians facing negative professional and social consequences owing to objections to their writings or extramural speech which, we believe, should be protected. To help articulate and clarify the academic freedom rights to which librarians in post-secondary institutions should ideally be afforded—regardless of the language in their respective collective agreements—we proposed to ALP leadership that a statement of the Academic Freedom of Librarians should be adopted by the organization, and were given encouragement to proceed in drafting such a document. On July 6th, 2026, the ALP Senate adopted the Association of Library Professionals Statement on the Academic Freedom of Librarians, which we now present with commentary, indicated in bold italics.



Statement on the Academic Freedom of Librarians

Preamble

Librarians employed by post-secondary institutions must have the freedom, in the discharge of their professional duties, to exercise their right to conduct their own research. This right includes the freedom as academics to share the results of their research in a variety of media, and to express their viewpoints on matters of interest to librarianship, the academy, and society. The right of librarians to academic freedom is essential not only to ensuring the development and integrity of the library profession, but also to upholding the shared values of open inquiry in the academy, and freedom of expression in democratic societies. Because academic librarians hold positions of institutional trust as educators and researchers, the placing of restrictions—be they formal or informal—on their ability to conduct themselves in a manner comparable to other academics, including expressing their professional opinions on matters of public concern, would undermine the place of the profession in the academy.

Comments

The right to conduct research is stated up front as given, in recognition of the scholarly nature of librarianship, its position in educational institutions of higher learning, and its responsibilities to society. Note that academic freedom rights extend to the expression of viewpoints (extramural speech), and that the reference to “shared values” is restricted to procedural values (freedom of speech and inquiry), and not to comprehensive belief systems. As well, the preamble recognizes that restrictions can be “informal” through peer coercion or institutional culture.



While the specific articulation of this right will vary according to each institution’s collective agreements, this document proposes important general principles:

General Principles

Academic freedom for librarians includes the right to engage in the following activities without fear of discipline or other undue professional consequences, or threat of same:

Legally-protected categories of speech;

Conducting independent research in an area pertaining to the librarian’s professional or scholarly expertise;

Comments

This clause also acknowledges the legitimacy of a librarian’s research agenda and publication record which may or may not pertain to librarianship.



Challenging or rejecting prevailing ideas in librarianship and academia;

Comments

The reason why we call them “professions” is that they consist of principles, bodies of knowledge, practices, and values to which we “profess;” the individual librarian as an independent scholar must have the freedom of conscience to, if necessary, correct or oppose those to which they cannot willingly so profess.



Publishing and discussing findings regardless of whether they are claimed to be offensive or subjectively harmful to a person or group; Publishing or discussing viewpoints regardless of whether they are claimed to be offensive or subjectively harmful to a person or group;

Comments

Clauses 4 and 5 distinguish between findings (whether empirical or analytical) and viewpoints, both of which some may find objectionable, but should still constitute (within the bounds of legally-protected speech) legitimate academic conduct.



Challenging institutional policies which, in the view of the librarian, advocate for a particular political, ideological, or social viewpoint with which they may not agree;

Comments

This is the essence of intramural speech, which is explicitly defined and defended in the AUUP statement above.



Challenging ideas regardless of whether or not they constitute a prevailing or consensus view among colleagues; and

Comments

This clause concerns the creation and nurturing of an environment of viewpoint diversity in institutions of higher learning and scholarly communication (i.e., conferences and journals), which is championed by the Heterodox Academy, and would relate to both librarian colleagues and teaching faculty. After all, knowledge has always progressed when a prevailing consensus is challenged, such as was the case with the decades-long resistance to Alfred Wegener’s theory of continental drift, which we now understand as the mechanism of plate tectonics.



Developing collection development policies aimed at acquiring resources which represent diverse perspectives, without regard to any comprehensive doctrines or the identities, political stances, or other attributes of the works’ authors.

Comments

This clause articulates that collection development, being a core function of most librarians’ duties, is similarly protected by considerations of academic freedom.



Academic freedom for librarians also means freedom from the following, without fear of discipline or other undue professional consequences, or threat of same:

Any constraint or infringement on the above freedoms by the views of (or theories taught by) teaching faculty colleagues with whom academic librarians may work in a collection and/or instruction liaison capacity;

Comments

This clause makes clear that it’s not enough that the library as an entity within an institution of higher learning grants the librarian academic freedom, but that teaching faculty are also bound to respect their freedom as well. The collecting librarian should not be required to adhere to the tenets held by teaching faculty as the basis for collecting for that department.



Compelled speech--including but not limited to the provision of pronoun statements, political declarations, or land acknowledgements--in email signatures, instruction sessions, videoconferencing name displays, departmental and university websites, teaching materials, or course syllabi; or

Comments

This clause is not intended as a substantive commentary on the merits of such statements, only that they should not be compelled. The individual librarian should be free to make such public declarations as a matter of their own conscience and convictions, not as an institutional expectation. Furthermore, it stems from a right to privacy as well as the freedom from compelled speech which is embedded in the concept of free expression. ALP advocates for neutral libraries, and being forced to identify oneself with a group or position that is not central to one’s professional duties is harmful to those who disagree as well as those who may agree but would prefer to keep their positions private. Institutions which insist that librarians adopt broad ideological statements actively discourage critical thought while promoting political tribalism.



Compelled participation in events or activities based on (or promoting) political or ideological viewpoints, with which a librarian may not agree.

Comments

This final clause expands matters of conscience to institutional activities or trainings.



Nothing in this statement should be construed as assuming or requiring institutional endorsement of the findings or viewpoints expressed by individual librarians exercising their academic freedom.

Comments

A foundational tenet of academic freedom is that the writings and speech acts of faculty members aren’t to in any way to be understood as reflecting the official positions of either their department or the institution as a whole. That is, indeed, the entire point of academic freedom: that scholars have the freedom to pursue truth in their fields without constraint of institutional mandates. That same understanding must also apply to academic librarians: their scholarly activities and extramural speech should never be taken to represent the views of the library, or the reputation of the library tied to those writings and speech acts.





References

Babb, M. N. (2017). An exploration of academic librarians as researchers within a university setting [Thesis]. Edmonton: University of Alberta.