Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Craig Gibson's avatar
Craig Gibson
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Well, done, MIchael an d Kateyln. This is indeed a fraught and contentious area for librarians to take on in higher ed. I'm glad that you've developed this statement on behalf of ALP.

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