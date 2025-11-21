Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Craig Gibson
9h

Very interesting, Sarah. In thinking of prompt engineering, I'm reminded of "question formulation" as we used to describe it, in formulating research questions and mapping them into the information resources . Not exactly the same, but maybe similar.

For example, PICO in evidence-based medical research:

https://www.nlm.nih.gov/oet/ed/pubmed/pubmed_in_ebp/02-100.html

(Patient, Intervention, Comparison, Outcome)

I'm even thinking of "research question analysis" which came from engineering and which was adapted in library instruction for a while in the 1980s, before "search strategy formulation" (that is, key terms + Boolean operators) took over.

Queston analysis is discussed in "Learning the Library" (Sharon Hogan)--

Scope of problem/question

Formats needed

Geographic scope

Time frame associated with topic

Depth of information needed,

etc.

Teaching a thought process on the front end of searching and encouraging reflection points throughout is maybe a throughline.

