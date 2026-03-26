Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Craig Gibson's avatar
Craig Gibson
16h

Thank you, Troy and Mark, for these exceptionally thoughtful responses. I look forward to a conversation extending these reflections at the Symposium on April 10!

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