Throughout our lives, we all encounter individuals who ask uncomfortable questions, create controversies, summon to our awareness moral or ethical quandaries we may not have considered, and challenge the prevailing beliefs and behaviors of the groups of which they’re a part. Sometimes they are pungent and irreverent, sometimes they rage against injustice or hypocrisy, and sometimes, they take inexplicable risks that harm themselves. But we sense something in them that’s different—they are moving into a different sphere of thought and action that potentially elevates those around them. Some might even be considered “heterodox.”

Recent history provides many examples. John Lewis, civil rights icon, and his “good trouble.” Alexei Navalny, Russian dissident, returning to a certain fate of imprisonment and death in his native Russia, to bear witness to the corruption of the Putin regime. Even former academic Camille Paglia, a feminist who sharply criticized the monoculture of feminist thought and other accepted beliefs in academia and the broader culture, is another example of a dissenting voice, stirring up controversy and causing trouble of her own kind.

We are fortunate to now have Gal Beckerman’s How to Be a Dissident, a wide-ranging exploration of dissidents across historical periods, cultures, philosophies, and perspectives. Beckerman delves in the traits of dissidents though ten chapters that distill the essences of their nonconformity—with enumerated characteristics as admonitions: “Be Alone”; Be Pessimistic”; “Be Funny”; “Be Rational”; “Be Watchful”; “Be Reckless,” and other aspirations demonstrated by the primary characters in his cavalcade of dissidents. It is a compelling synoptic view that enriches and also complicates our view of dissidence.

For Beckerman, landing on political activists in places as different as Hong Kong or Venezuela doesn’t do justice to the fullness of the idea of dissidence. He returns to the root meaning from Latin, dissidere, “to sit apart”, to capture what he describes as the essential quality of all dissidents.

The Crucial Question

He early identifies Hannah Arendt’s question asked by those German citizens during the rise of Hitler and the Nazi regime, “can I live with myself?” as core to all dissidents when faced with uncertainty and morally disturbing choices. Arendt identified those with strict moral codes about right and wrong as more willing to collaborate with the regime—as opposed to the dissidents who asked themselves that clarifying question that showed their skepticism in the face of terrifying certitude. Beckerman uses Arendt’s question as the signature trait, the conscience of all dissidents, since as he notes, there is no “instruction manual” for becoming one.

“Sitting apart” and wrestling with one’s conscience show up repeatedly with Beckerman’s examples:. He selects first the Russian poet Mandelstam composing a poem telling the truth about Stalin and the moral horrors and societal corruption of the Stalin era, and the poet’s refusal to recant, under interrogation in prison, any of the force of that truth-telling poem. Mandelstam was sent to a labor camp and later died because of his refusal either to compromise his artistry or to warp his conscience to save himself.

It should not surprise that Beckerman summons up the lives of two famous Czech dissidents, Vaclav Havel and Milan Kundera, to illustrate further how dissidents lived under the fakery and violations of conscience enforced by a totalitarian regime. Havel’s call to “live in truth” still resonates—and his insistence on the pre-political aspects of the “aims of life”: to live decently and well, with family and neighbors, to use one’s own mind and judgment freely, to speak without fear, and to form associations of one’s choosing.

Havel’s fellow countryman Kundera and dissident tacked differently over time, showing how dissidents can disagree about tactics. Kundera’s use of dark humor against what he called the kitsch of the totalitarian regime, its relentless moral uplift and falsifying of reality, a feature that resembles in some ways the the “toxic positivity” of some corporate environments in liberal countries, the never-ending distortions of facts, and promotion of glossy fabulist advertising, that ignore morale issues within those companies. Even with his psychological acuity about regime kitsch, Kundera differed from Havel over time in compromising with the regime and refraining from public denunciations of it. Their disagreement illustrates the quandary of many dissidents: how far to extend their “recklessness” in order to change their society.

Beckerman explores numerous different pathways that individuals and groups live out their dissidence. These including the beggar-philosopher Diogenes in ancient Greece, whose outrageousness was all about laughing at power and questioning social norms; the Saudi questioner Raif Alawi, who challenged Islamic mandates about gender roles in public life; the Dutch-Jewish philosopher Baruch Spinoza, whose freethinking challenges to religious orthodoxy caused him to write tracts calling for freedom of conscience and ridding the world of superstitions; and the Italian communist and journalist Antonio Gramsci, who wrote of fascism during the Mussolini era, and identified a concept much used in these times, hegemony, which allows an authoritarian individual or group to use processes of controlling the culture that obviate the need for violence. The hegemony may not even be recognized by most people, until a dissident awakens them to it.

Moral Witness as Dissidence

One challenge for dissidents is how they record their dissenting views and speak to the future about the punishments meted out to them and to others. In his “Be Watchful” chapter, Beckerman describes the Maoist tyranny in China preceding the Cultural Revolution of the 1960s, where residents of certain districts were assumed to be counter-revolutionary and were sent to prison camps in the Gobi Desert. Such harsh conditions awaited them that most inmates died of starvation. Documentarian Ai Xiaoming took her digital camera and interviewed survivors in the desert and filmed the remains of those who had already died.

Beckerman also recounts his own grandparents’ experience in the Warsaw Ghetto, where one member of the Jewish community there, Emanuel Ringelbaum, organized extensive documentary evidence of life there, through written records and art work, and many mundane example of life the Ghetto: tram tickets, menus for restaurants, theatre posters, ration cards, and even quantitative analyses on all aspects of life there. It was a comprehensive act of dissident defiance against Nazi rule, artifacts buried in milk canisters as a witness to history.

Beckerman’s chapters carry throughlines across well-known events in American history and culture as well. One of them, the Civil Rights movement in the South, with its well-known episodes of the beatings of John Lewis and others on the Pettus Bridge by Alabama state troopers, also carried television footage of fire hoses and police dogs turned on Black children in Birmingham in 1963. In that searing episode, the internal disputes among Civil Rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and others about the best degrees of reckless action to take to arouse the conscience of those outside the region, came to the fore.

An associate of King’s, James Bevel, argued for becoming more reckless by including not just teenagers but younger children in the protest marches. The resulting imagery of water hoses stripping away the clothing of the young marchers as they clung to telephone and light poles, and the subsequent jailing of hundreds of them, caused great moral outrage across the country, and created enormous pressure on officials in Birmingham to desegregate businesses and public agencies. As Beckerman observes, dissidents must often push the boundaries on recklessness in the face of injustice.

Acting As If

In the chapter, “Be Presumptuous,” Beckerman illuminates another quality of dissidents that elevates recklessness to a higher plane: acting “as if.” His examples include the Transcendentalist Henry David Thoreau, whose Walden Pond experiment is familiar to all students of American literature. Thoreau’s experiment shows his presumptuousness in thinking that his own individual conscience was all that mattered, in the increasingly commercial society of his time. He intended to exhibit to the world—and his close neighbors in Concord—an acting “as if” a different system of values were possible, even as his experiment allowed convenient walks into town to obtain supplies and have his laundry done.

It was, as the critic Laura Dassow Walls commented, an “iconic work of performance art.” Even so, Thoreau intended to live out his dissenting views quite literally with a demonstration project. Even his friend Emerson, also a dissenter with him on many issues, chided him for his literal acting “as if” a different society from the future could be realized quickly, rather than doing the reflective work of internal reform within himself. Friends and colleagues who are dissenters can disagree on aims and methods, as the Czech dissidents Havel and Kundera did.

Recent history also shows an entire society acting “as if” they were living another future—dissidence at scale came alive in the Solidarity movement in Poland, beginning in 1980. This example demonstrates what the Czech political theorist Benda called a “parallel polis”—an alternative to the prevailing rot of a moribund totalitarian system, created in real time through organized dissident discussions. With the leadership of Lech Walesa and others, a major part of Poland’s population created a new system of self-government that couldn’t be crushed even with military force, and the reinvention of society followed because of civic energy flowing through millions of people.

Defenders of humanism

Beckerman points to a very contemporary example of dissidence, a young Iranian woman whom he calls “Gholian”, who rebelled early against her family’s religious fundamentalism, and her desire for what Iranian dissidents call a “normal life,’ to illustrate another attribute: humanism. As a teenager, Gholian dyed her hair blue, started following news from outside the country, and after being imprisoned for seven years for her outspokenness, refused to wear the mandatory hijab. In prison, she took up baking for other inmates as one path in resisting dehumanization imposed by the regime. This act illustrates an insistence upon human dignity and the autonomy of the individual in the face of tyranny—what Beckerman calls an updated version of humanism for the current times.

Even with the boisterousness created by dissidents, however, they may create complications for themselves and others if their motives and aims aren’t about enlarging human empathy and possibility. Beckerman offers the example of the arch-dissident himself, Socrates, to illustrate the complication—the philosopher who disdained the masses, preferred autocratic rule by philosopher-kings, and preferred abstract thought over the imponderable complications of actual human beings.

Some dissidents are more about power than about enlarging Havel’s “aims of life”. This suggests to Beckerman that dissidence, as a quality, is not in itself virtuous. Those who aim for the quality of humanism, defined broadly, are the better dissidents, those who transcend their own individual egos. His grappling with the attributes of dissidents leads him to the writer-philosopher Iris Murdoch, who insists that seeing the world as it really is requires the independent moral agent, the dissident, to question all assumptions, to see the contradictions of human nature, and to put aside considerations of ego and reputation in advancing a cause.

Creating the Future

Beckerman concludes with the final attribute of dissidents: they “become immortal” by planting themselves firmly in the moral challenges of the present but imagine a new order, a different future, for those around him. In this way, dissidents contain qualities of both “monk and prophet”: rooted in the here and now, with inward contemplative practices, but also with a prophetic vision. He returns to the example of Alexei Navalny in Russia, who was a nonbeliever but became a Christian even before his prison sentence. His beliefs for ethical action in reforming his country by challenging the regime were informed by his memorization of the Sermon on the Mount—moral precepts which Navalny found were essential to practical steps in reform but also prophetic in reimagining a society freed from corruption and with freedom of conscience enlivening it. His guiding beliefs allowed him to reach for immortality despite his fate in an Arctic circle prison.

The inspiration for dissidents such as Navalny and others, of course, comes from the original Jesus of Nazareth (and not institutional Christianity). Beckerman describes Jesus as perfectly illustrating the duality of dissidents: channeling immortal forces reaching into human history, while also dealing with the messiness of human reality—healing the sick, feeding the hungry, and increasingly, challenging power. The central paradox of Jesus’s message—the moral inversion of “the first shall be last, and the last shall be first”—offers varying interpretations, but it clearly elucidates changes in the moral order of both the temporal and the everlasting. The forms that his inversion of “first and last” should take have been debated across two thousand years, but the prophetic voice that spoke them offers a riddling paradox fraught with both apocalyptic vision and renewed human possibility in the present.

Dissenting Now and in the Future

The rich catalogue of dissident behavior that Beckerman offers suggests to him that dissidents are flawed human beings making difficult choices without knowing what those choices lead to for them and others—but their inner moral compasses compel them to both think and act. For all citizens now, the immediacy of the news and the careening uncertainty of the recent past and present—now often compressed into a reactive vertigo—make dissident thought and action more challenging.

With the authoritarian drift in the United States and other countries, away from democratic debate and discussion, and with the enormous uncertainty injected into public life by artificial intelligence, whether in its generative or agentic forms, dissident voices returning to the essential question of “can I live with myself?” matter in ways we may not have considered. Those voices point away from groupthink and the supposed inevitability of technology-instigated change. Beckerman points to the uncertainties for artists and writers like himself, and asks if they will surrender to the “cognitive offloading” made available by ever-more advanced AI tools, and thereby lose some of the very human qualities that make independent thought and action possible.

In politics global and national, Beckerman also offers the example of the horrendous Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, against an Israeli music festival, with the overwhelming Israeli military response in Gaza in the past two years, to show his own conflicted mental state about how respond and think clearly during the ongoing crisis. Or, the harsh deportation measures of the Trump administration, leading in Minneapolis to the deaths of two American citizen-activists who were, in their own way, demonstrating dissident activity against the power of the state. How should thoughtful citizens reflect on these crises? What moral imperatives should guide them in taking risks and speaking out, or in reflecting before acting?

The journey into the thoughts, words, and actions of dissidents offered in How to Be a Dissident doesn’t offer facile answers, guidelines, or blueprints for dissenting, but only touchstones from those who have lived in uncertainty as dissenters. They “sit apart” from the crowd, and often act “as if” another future is possible. In our workplaces, our professional associations, in community organizations, and in larger political spheres, Beckerman’s touchstones show us what is possible as dissenters. But finding our own way, through our own agency, matters most of all.

Citation:

Beckerman, Gal. How to Be a Dissident. New York: Penguin Random House, 2026.