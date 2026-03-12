Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Dudley's avatar
Michael Dudley
6d

Fantastic and thought-provoking list! Now...the challenge is to read them all in 2026 without getting digitally distracted!

Reply
Share
C. Scala's avatar
C. Scala
5d

Craig: I applaud your interest in reading and thinking across political perspectives. I think John Locke got it right when he wrote that "everyone is orthodox to himself"--that our human default is to protect our beliefs rather than to explore the range of other viewpoints. This looks like a fantastic reading list!

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 HxLibraries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture