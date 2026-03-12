One habit I keep from year to year is compiling a reading list of new, recent, or older books that I intend to read during the year. I usually don’t work my way through the list completely, because my interests change during the course of a year—and sometimes emerging issues gain greater urgency. Some new authors receiving much attention fade into the background after I peruse some reviews, and other titles surface and take their place. But a working list helps me track my interests against the rapidly mutating “content” recommendations of social media platforms and commentary on podcasts and other formats with more transient influences.

My reading list reflects questions that emerge and re-emerge from year to year—questions which in turn stimulate other questions. One metaphor I find useful is that of a kaleidoscope-- one filled with new authors, reviews, and associated interviews that keep shifting, reforming and coalescing over time. I look to see what’s emerging as the most salient and visible in influencing the broader culture—particularly titles coming from within the academy with a potential wider reach. I also find the Substack Notes “ecosystem” itself an excellent complement to regular book review forums and supplements such as those in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, because Substack writers fill in the interstices of larger debates and discussions with the “Notes”, and also promote their own and others’ books, or offer arguments and counterpoints to the claims made in those books.

I also rely on numerous opinion journals and media outlets that run the gamut in political and cultural commentary, from Persuasion to The Dispatch to Quillette to more specialized niche journals like Hedgehog Review, the Metropolitan Review, or The Point. The idiosyncratic Works in Progress substack and newsletter also fill in gaps with less-explored topics and authors. At a wider audience level, The New York Review of Books can be counted on for a reliably progressive interpretation of new books or the canon of a single author; while the Claremont Review of Books and the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal offer conservative or right-populist reviews. I find all of them necessary at different times to get the widest angle on political, cultural, artistic, and international perspectives on new authors, or perennially popular ones.

I am identifying these titles in particular to help me think through emerging questions arising from emerging controversies, or quite possibly, imponderables. I’m especially interested in authors who present new perspectives that help me with this larger framing: “How should we think about [difficult or complex topic X]?” It’s a journey in perspective-taking that I hope encourages more questions, and quite possibly, fewer answers, or maybe provisional ones, since “answers” too often stifle continued curiosity.

With this background, here is the list I’ve developed of forthcoming, current, recent, or re-emerging books that I’m adding to my list for the rest of 2026 (and beyond). I hope that my recommended titles that follow respond to my questions, and speak to each other in intersecting, coalescing, diverging, or generative ways. If readers are aware of others along these lines, please let me know in the comments!

There’s much commentary now about the current state of the Internet and how broken it is, and how social media environments add to the polarization and lack of understanding across divides. How should we think about possible alternatives to the current Internet?

The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity: Wu, Tim: 9780593321249: Amazon.com: Books

Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What to Do About It: Doctorow, Cory: 9780374619329: Amazon.com: Books

What is the current state of free speech in the U.S. compared to laws and norms in Europe and in other parts of the world? How should we think about these differences?

The Future of Free Speech: Reversing the Global Decline of Democracy’s Most Essential Freedom Jeff Kosseff - Google Search [forthcoming]

Greg Lukianoff and Nadine Strossen, “The War on Words: 10 Arguments Against Free Speech—And Why They Fail” (Heresy Press, 2025) - New Books Network

The book publishing industry appears to be afflicted with a variety of ills—changing reader habits, but also internal politics and viewpoint restrictions that limit the widest possible publishing of views, no matter how contested. What is driving this internal culture in the publishing field, and how is it affecting established and emerging writers?

Amazon.com: That Book Is Dangerous!: How Moral Panic, Social Media, and the Culture Wars Are Remaking Publishing: 9780262049856: Szetela, Adam: Books

How can we make sense of the saturated, frenetically shape-shifting, and polarized commentary on Generative Artificial Intelligence, and now Agentic A.I.?

Amazon.com: The Borrowed Mind: Reclaiming Human Thought in the Age of AI eBook : Nosta, John: Kindle Store

Amazon.com: AI and the Art of Being Human: A practical guide to thriving with AI while rediscovering yourself in the process eBook : Abbott, Jeffrey, Maynard, Andrew: Kindle Store

“Viewpoint diversity” has become one of the most discussed and contested ideas in higher education, and beyond. What are some useful ways of understanding the terrain of thought about “viewpoint diversity?

Viewpoint Diversity: What It Is, Why We Need It, and How to Get It: Tomasi, John, Schweizer, Bernard: 9781949846911: Amazon.com: Books [forthcoming]

Identity politics and the older “political correctness” have become bromide-ridden in themselves, reducing possibilities for real conversation among challenging topics. What are some better ways of thinking beyond these categories?

Against Identity: The Wisdom of Escaping the Self: Douglas, Alexander: 9780241648216: Amazon.com: Books

We are now often hearing the phrase “post literacy” to describe declining reading habits and abilities among younger age cohorts. How strong are these claims and what alternatives to encourage deeper reading are possible?

The New Dark Ages: The Death of Reading and the Dawn of the Post-Literate Society: Marriott, James: 9780385552943: Amazon.com: Books [forthcoming]

Data and metrics permeate our lives, professionally and personally. Given this situation, what are some optimal ways of thinking about our personal freedom given the constraints that datafication and numbers place on us?

Thinking Through Data: How Outliers, Aggregates, and Patterns Shape Perception (Sensing Media: Aesthetics, Philosophy, and Cultures of Media): Bak Herrie, Maja: 9781503642331: Amazon.com: Books

The Score: How to Stop Playing Somebody Else’s Game: Nguyen, C. Thi: 9780593655658: Amazon.com: Books

The term “flourishing” is increasingly used to describe a better state of well-being for people (in addition to financial stability or career aspirations). How should we think about what “human flourishing” looks like in an age of mass affluence with high rates of dissatisfaction with governments and established institutions?

The Permanent Problem: The Uncertain Transition from Mass Plenty to Mass Flourishing - Kindle edition by Lindsey, Brink. Politics & Social Sciences Kindle eBooks @ Amazon.com.

There is much debate, and controversy, about the trade-offs with the digital life most of us lead, with the inevitable advantages and also losses—instant connectivity and exposure to new realms of experience, and belonging to new groups and meeting new colleagues--set against the loss of privacy, the distractibility, and diminished attention. How can we think productively about these complexities?

100 Things We’ve Lost to the Internet: Paul, Pamela: 9780593136775: Amazon.com: Books

All the Feels: How to Stay Human in the Digital World: Pavliscak, Pamela: 9781643753966: Amazon.com: Books [forthcoming]

Thinking About Conformity

In addition, I look forward to these forthcoming titles to address the complexities of human behavior in societies where conformity stifles dissent and freedom of thought. One is Ian Buruma’s Stay Alive: Berlin, 1939-1945, about his family’s experience under Nazi rule. The other is Gal Beckerman’s How to Be a Dissident in contemporary society with emerging authoritarianism making dissent risky and the appeal of conformity is always present.