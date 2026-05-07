Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

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Craig Gibson's avatar
Craig Gibson
6h

Very well-done, Michael and Kyle. An effective response indeed to over-the-top DEI claims.

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Michael Jindra's avatar
Michael Jindra
5h

An underlying issue is that race is simply not a valid category scientifically and often practically, especially when it's based mostly on color. There's a lot of diversity within the so-called racial categories. While there are "racial disparities," those disparities are more often related to social class than race. Upper and middle class people of color have more in common with white upper and middle classes than with lower class people of color, for instance (think education, health, family structures, etc.). So shifting any affirmative action programs from race to class makes more sense, as has been argued by some for decades now.

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