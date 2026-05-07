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On December 22nd, 2025, the ALA’s Intellectual Freedom Blog ran a guest post by Dr. Judi Moreillon entitled, “Intellectual Freedom Concepts: Toward a Shared Understanding for Taking Action.” Despite its title, rather than setting out what most professionals would probably accept as generally understood “shared concepts” underlying this foundational principle of librarianship—which dates at least as far back as the first iteration of the ALA’s Library Bill of Rights (LBoR) in 1939—Dr. Moreillon’s post instead argued that “[e]quity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility (EDIA) provide the strong foundation for intellectual freedom.” This claim is represented visually by a diagram in which the central area labelled “intellectual freedom for all” extends arrows out to four quadrants representing equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility. Asserting that “[t]hese library values assist librarians in defending patrons’ intellectual freedom”, the author then warns that “librarians’ EDIA values are…under threat [and that] [w]ithout EDIA, library patrons, especially disadvantaged and vulnerable populations—young and older alike—lose any hope of ever experiencing or expressing their intellectual freedom.”

While we acknowledge that this piece is well-intentioned and in some ways simply affirms clause V of the LBoR, which states that patrons have the right to access information regardless of “origin, age, background, or views”, we would argue that there are nonetheless significant logical, ideological, and rhetorical assumptions in this post that must be questioned and addressed, chief among them that it doesn’t actually address the critiques of DEI which would contradict her argument. We would like to challenge the assumptions in this article to the effect that

DEI is a necessary foundation for intellectual freedom; DEI is opposed for primarily racially-bigoted reasons; DEI is, or ought to be, a core value of the library profession, and of librarians personally; Librarians have a mission to improve society; and Neutrality is not only insufficient but harmful to libraries’ advancing intellectual freedom.

(Note that our discussion of DEI below excludes matters of accessibility, as we acknowledge this latter consideration is a universal good and key to meeting intellectual freedom goals for library users experiencing a disability).

DEI is a necessary foundation for intellectual freedom

Libraries have, in the modern era, been oriented to creating equal opportunity for all users, regardless of background. While the profession may have, over the decades, fallen short in this commitment (most notoriously in enforcing segregation in libraries in the South in the Jim Crow era), this does not negate the long-standing sincerity and salience of this mission. To the extent that libraries can assist users of varied backgrounds and circumstances, then institutional attention to meeting these diverse needs and creating equal opportunities is essential. However, the causal connection in the article between DEI’s emphasis on identity categories on the one hand, and the creation of conditions amenable to intellectual freedom on the other, is rather underdeveloped. Yes, there are contemporary debates related to racial and gender equality in which one’s pertinent identity categories and life experience would certainly lend a person particular and significant insights, but those characteristics should in no way prevent that same individual from reading and engaging with the ideas and perspectives of writers and speakers who do not share those characteristics. And, as regards many other debates, for example, the nature and cause of climate change and what to do about it, such characteristics are quite irrelevant. The other unstated (and essentialist) belief behind DEI is that persons sharing group identities will of necessity share the same perspectives, which, of course, cannot be the case. On balance, then, we would argue that intellectual freedom is (or should be) much more oriented to expanding viewpoint diversity than it is accounting for the diverse characteristics of persons.

Intellectual freedom is nothing if not a commitment that the individual is free to investigate any idea, and to establish and hold his or her own beliefs, completely free of any outside interference. Claiming that DEI is a necessary foundation for this endeavor is highly questionable, as many have noted that DEI, and its underlying framework provided by Critical Theory, is in practice a totalizing worldview which prescribes (and proscribes!) not only behavior, but also thought. As Dr. James Lindsay writes at the New Discourses website,

“Diversity” in the Critical Social Justice usage, while occasionally claiming to be tolerant of differences of ideas and political viewpoints and nodding toward “philosophical differences,” focuses, in reality, almost entirely on physical and cultural differences [while insisting on] uniformity of viewpoint about ideological matters.

As for inclusion, Lindsay further notes,

[i]t means to create a welcoming environment specifically for groups considered marginalized, and this entails the exclusion of anything that could feel unwelcoming to any identity groups …Thus, inclusion is an expansive concept that could apply to silencing certain ideas like conservatism, meritocracy, or support for freedom of speech, usually in the name of safety and preventing the “trauma” or “violence” that such ideas could inflict...In this sense, “inclusion,” in the Critical Social Justice usage, always implies restrictions on speech (emphasis added).

For example, many progressive librarians in 2021 objected to libraries purchasing Abigail Shrier’s book Irreversible Damage owing to a belief that youth experiencing gender dysphoria must be affirmed without exception—affirmation which (as Shrier argues) can come at the cost of the future health and mental well-being of those youth. From an outlook where words are equated with violence, it becomes reasonable for public libraries to refuse to accommodate speakers expressing support for a traditional biological understanding of human sex, or voicing concern over fairness in women’s sports. (There have been several high-profile cases of this behavior, in both the U.S. and Canada, one resulting in a $70,000 settlement involving a California public library system, for effectively shutting down an outside group’s event because a presenter referred to “men” in regards to the integrity of female sports). Irreversible Damage is not the only book for adults conspicuously absent from many libraries: librarians also seem to have an aversion to purchasing Charlie Kirk’s works, biographies of conservative Supreme Court justices, and journalist Julie Kelly’s January 6 (available in only 134 libraries, according to WorldCat), just to name a few examples. Adherence to the values of DEI starts to look like a pathway to intellectual orthodoxy and self-censorship, not intellectual freedom.

Similarly, the “E” in DEI does not represent equality of opportunity—to which (as we’ve stated) public libraries have always been dedicated to providing—but rather to securing equal outcomes for selected groups to account for past and present injustices. Yet, as Mark Milke of the Aristotle Foundation observes, this undermines a commitment to diversity: “Actual diversity…should presume we all have differing priorities, unique goals, have diverse skill sets and the like. That is why any reasonable person should focus on equal opportunity for all instead of on equalizing outcomes.” We would add that facilitating equal opportunity for all is, after all, the essence of intellectual freedom.

We must also understand that DEI is a relatively recent conception and framework, going back perhaps several decades with origins in the Civil Rights movement (despite now entirely contradicting the liberal, universalist ethos of that movement), to the rise in the 90s of “political correctness”, while intellectual freedom is a philosophical principle that’s been honored, practiced, and defended for centuries before the ALA’s LBoR: as far back as 1644, John Milton championed intellectual freedom in Areopagitica by powerfully declaiming against censorship. In his still-famous nineteenth century work, On Liberty, John Stuart Mill noted the critical importance of a robust marketplace of ideas in the pursuit of truth, stating,

The peculiar evil of silencing the expression of an opinion is that it is robbing the human race... If the opinion is right, they are deprived of the opportunity of exchanging error for truth; if wrong, they lose, what is almost as great a benefit, the clearer perception and livelier impression of truth produced by its collision with error.

So to argue (as Dr. Moreillon does) that adherence to DEI principles must precede a commitment to intellectual freedom is quite illogical and ahistorical, as is her presumption that…

2. DEI is opposed for primarily racially bigoted reasons

Dr. Moreillon writes that, because “some believe [DEI] is discriminatory toward White people and undermines individual motivation and achievement, some politicians and decision-makers at all levels of society are contesting the need for equity, diversity, and inclusion in education and other government services.” We should note that the author provides no evidence for these claims, nor external links of any kind. The result is that opposition to DEI can apparently only be understood as racist, which would surely come as a surprise to black and mixed-race scholars and writers such as Thomas Chatterton Williams, Coleman Hughes, John McWhorter, Glenn Loury, Thomas Sowell, Erec Smith, and Bob Woodson, all of whom have been critical of the ideology behind DEI and its impacts on society and its institutions, and on black people in particular. Furthermore, as these and other critics argue, the actual opposition to the institutionalization of DEI isn’t that it is psychologically debilitating and undermines motivation, it’s that it contravenes the liberal view of the autonomous and sovereign individual, and instead understands each of us only within essentialist group identities and their status as either oppressor or oppressed. Under DEI regimes, people must be categorized, divided (!), and valued or devalued according to their intersectional identities—identities which are usually based upon immutable characteristics and, as such, cannot hope to capture the fullness of the individual. This view is, in the words of Coleman Hughes, “neoracism.”

The problem in so much of the mainstream and professional discourse surrounding DEI is that there is very little understanding of the harmful implications articulated by critics inherent in the institutionalization of these values. Few librarians, therefore, will either know of or appreciate that, far from being prerequisites for intellectual freedom, the terms diversity and inclusion in particular may actually be hostile to it. Given the predisposition of these values, once institutionalized, to impose ideological monoculture and restrict speech, it is all the more remarkable that this piece promotes the idea that…

3. DEI is, or ought to be, a core value of the library profession, and of librarians personally

Moreillon quotes Cooke et. al.: “...the library profession’s commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion is not only warranted, it is imperative.” Although not explicitly stated in her piece, the clear implication of her overarching argument, buttressed by talk of “librarians’ EDIA values,” seems to be the assumption that DEI is, and ought to be, held as a core professional and personal value by all librarians. She states, “Librarians have a responsibility to be true to their authentic selves and to their EDIA and intellectual freedom library values. Enacting these values is the way librarians contribute to social justice” [emphasis in original].

The difficulty here (besides the conflation of EDIA and intellectual freedom) is that Moreillon is assuming an ideological monoculture on the part of library workers, when many of us have no particular appetite for our profession to dictate our personal values, or our outlook on any of the hotly-debated and important moral or political questions of our time. We do not wish to be cajoled, shamed, or even encouraged to, as part of some nebulous sense of professional responsibility, enact particular narrow conceptions of social justice that happen to neatly align with the progressive cause du jour. As librarian Kristin Antelman argued in an article in College & Research Libraries, DEI trainings within libraries have the potential to impinge on librarians’ freedom of thought and cognitive liberty by “seek[ing] to reveal, influence, or penalize someone for their morals or beliefs rather than their behavior at work.” As well, the idea of “bringing your authentic self to work” sounds positive and empowering, but as noted by Frederick Alexander at The Gadfly, if one’s political views don’t align with those of progressive colleagues, that particular “authentic self” is best left at home. This unspoken rule serves to create two tiers in the workplace: those who feel they may freely declare their politics, and those who fear they must remain silent—the latter of whom are thus effectively marginalized. Concomitant to this commitment, however, is the assumption that…

4. Librarians have a mission to “improve society”

Librarianship is a service-oriented profession: we speak often of our users, patrons, and even customers. Both public and academic libraries recognize a significant degree of responsibility towards their larger communities. However, building on the work of R. David Lankes, Moreillon asserts that librarians have a “responsibility” to “improve society.” Several thorny questions arise from this assertion, the first being, from where is this mission derived? What social license do we have as professionals to undertake such work? What person or organization has tasked libraries to improve society? As one of us (MD) and John Wright have pointed out, it is city planners and policymakers who have been granted the social license to improve society; no such equivalent license can be reasonably claimed by librarians.

A further, unexamined question is, what does it mean to improve society? Which aspects are to be improved? How are we going to measure improvement? By whose standards? Whose vision of the “improved society” is to be operationalized? Any decisions along these lines would inevitably mean “taking sides” on the part of one stakeholder group in the community against another. Is this really our role?

More to the point, however, is that Dr. Moreillon adds,

The responsibility to “improve society” means that librarians must do more than simply give their communities what they want. In order to help patrons grow, library collections include ideas and information that make some patrons uncomfortable—ideas and information with which they do not agree (emphasis added).

On this, we wholeheartedly agree—because such an ethic is the essence of neutrality! However, her argument is in direct conflict with the ethos of inclusion, which (as we’ve seen) requires avoiding or removing content that particular groups may find offensive. She would appear to be trying to have it both ways: promoting DEI and promoting neutrality, but without recognizing that that’s what she’s doing. (Unless, of course, the author has in mind a particularly partisan notion of discomfort—one that’s sanguine about offending groups like [for example] Moms for Liberty, but less willing to entertain offending those dedicated to progressive causes?)

Yet Dr. Moreillon is clearly opposed to library neutrality, arguing that…

5 Neutrality is not only insufficient but harmful to libraries’ advancing intellectual freedom.

Dr. Moreillon writes,

While some librarians advocate neutrality as a value, neutrality does not further EDIA and intellectual freedom when the powers-that-be are attempting and succeeding at banning books, rewriting history, erasing information and data from websites, and more, especially in ways that vilify or further disadvantage underrepresented members of society.

The author would (again) seem to be conflating a number of things, chief among them that library neutrality would, under ideal conditions, be intended to “further EDIA”, when, as we’ve argued, the relationship between DEI and intellectual freedom is problematic at best. This statement also seems to propose a “state of exception” under which the actions of current federal and state governments make adherence to professional values like neutrality moot.

The greatest misunderstanding in this debate is that neutrality demands that the librarian actually be objective and unbiased. Not at all: it only asks that the librarian recognize that their users will hold a wide range of views, such that they should (as an ethical commitment) not permit their own biases to prevent them from making available in their collections a diverse range of perspectives, many of them with which they may personally disagree. As such, far from conflicting with the needs of a diverse, pluralistic society—replete as it is with people representing many different racial backgrounds, ethnicities, faith groups, and belief systems—library neutrality (we would argue) is the necessary ethical framework for recognizing and serving this diversity, for providing the multiple points of view Dr. Moreillon rightly promotes, and for granting individual library users from these backgrounds the freedom and autonomy to pursue their queries and meet their informational needs.

In fact, library neutrality is the lodestar of the recently-formed Association of Library Professionals (of which the present authors are both members), an organization committed to advancing the cause of “institutional neutrality, open inquiry, individual liberty, freedom of thought, speech, and intellectual freedom” within libraries, and “supporting the ability of library workers to serve the needs of individual users and communities without advancing specific political agendas.”

Conclusion

Dr. Moreillon’s essay—while, again, certainly well-intentioned—argues that the ability of library workers to grant the intellectual freedom of library users depends on their adherence to the values of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and that challenges to DEI are a threat to that freedom. We have countered that this assertion ignores critiques arguing that, in their tendency to presume or impose an ideological monoculture and restrict speech, DEI regimes can actually be hostile to intellectual freedom. Instead, we would argue that libraries best serve the needs of their diverse users when they regard and treat them as individuals—each with their own interests, values, and goals—rather than as representatives of identity groups; and that, intellectual freedom as a right cannot truly flourish in the absence of library neutrality as an unwavering ethical commitment.