Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Heterodoxy in the Stacks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Dudley's avatar
Michael Dudley
5d

Interesting how Rand predicted the use of pronouns as a form of social and political control.

Reply
Share
bet's avatar
bet
5d

Excellent article!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 HxLibraries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture