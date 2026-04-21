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“Through all the darkness, through all the shame of which men are capable, the spirit of man will remain alive on this earth. It may sleep, but it will awaken. It may wear chains, but it will break through.”

Candles, not lightbulbs. Sundials, not clocks. Manuscripts, not printed books. This is the dystopian world of Ayn Rand’s Anthem.

Other dystopian fiction presents totalitarian forces as high-tech, efficient oppressors. But it is precisely Rand’s retrograde, low-tech totalitarian regime that so powerfully conveys collectivism’s social and personal harm. Progress requires respecting the individual. Prevent the individual from pursuing his or her gifting and passion, and progress (technological or otherwise) is impossible.

Rand’s protagonist, Equality 7-2521, who later takes the name Prometheus, bravely struggles against his environment’s stifling collectivism. He chafes at the dehumanizing mantra of his city: “We are nothing. Mankind is all. By the grace of our brothers are we allowed our lives. We exist through, by and for our brothers who are the State. Amen.” Rather, Prometheus diverges from the crowd to seek truth. And he finds liberating truth in archival manuscripts and rare books.

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Archives are Precious

The novella’s dystopian technological regression includes a complete lack of printed books. Prometheus’ city only produces handwritten documents. Prometheus, referring to himself in the plural, states, “We have stolen manuscripts. This is a great offense. Manuscripts are precious, for our brothers in the Home of the Clerks spend one year to copy one single script … Manuscripts are rare and they are kept in the Home of the Scholars. So we sit under the earth and we read the stolen scripts.”

City leaders prevent the spread of knowledge by limiting who can produce and transmit information. They enforce their collectivist regime by eliminating the word “I” from documents. The manuscripts force citizens to exclusively think in collective terms. Prometheus’ use of the plural to refer to himself reveals the leaders’ success.

Prometheus views manuscripts as precious due to both their rarity and the knowledge they communicate. He innately understands that the official narrative fed to him in “Social Meetings” and other group settings is not all there is to know. Access to manuscripts is severely restricted, and yet Prometheus clandestinely acquires them as he seeks self-fulfillment.

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Archives are Revelatory

Archival material, whether technically “manuscripts” or not, possess potential power to challenge dominant narratives. One can discover long-buried truth. Prometheus’ discovery of the word “I” powerfully conveys the earthshattering potential of archives.

Throughout Anthem, the protagonist seeks a way to express and promote his individual spirit, interests, and personality. Yet, the word “I” is missing from his vocabulary. He writes,

There is some word, one single word which is not in the language of men, but which had been. And this is the Unspeakable Word, which no men may speak nor hear. But sometimes, and it is rare, sometimes, somewhere, one among men find that word. They find it upon scraps of old manuscripts or cut into the fragments of ancient stones. But when they speak it they are put to death. There is no crime punished by death in this world, save this one crime of speaking the Unspeakable Word.

Eventually, Prometheus’ rebellious ways force him to flee his city. He escapes the oppressive collective that banished the world “I.” By leaving the city, Prometheus discovers what he’s been searching for: language to express individuality.

Deep in the forest, he uncovers an abandoned home from the “Unmentionable Times”—the times before collectivism. The home contains rows and rows of books. The uniform printing amazes Prometheus. He pours over these resources from the past. In the process, he discovers new ideas and new vocabulary better to express himself. He learns the word “I.”

Prometheus conveys the emotional intensity of his discovery: “It was when I read the first of the books I found in my house that I saw the word ‘I.’ And when I understood this word, the book fell from my hands, and I wept, I who had never known tears. I wept in deliverance and in pity for all mankind.”

The old books, preserved not by powerful people, but despite them, contained revelatory truth. Archival material offered Prometheus freedom from his stifling social climate. The long-forgotten books, from a time intentionally meant to be forgotten, opened Prometheus’ eyes to the truth that the individual must not be subjected to an illiberal collective.

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Archives are Freeing

Archival material holds the power to open eyes and challenge worldviews. What can Anthem teach archivists as professionals who preserve and make accessible archival material?

Fortunately, archivists today do not live in an oppressive world like that of Prometheus. But the novella can help us break free from our own drift towards collectivism.

The more the archival profession pursues “social” justice, the more collectivist we become. We, as archivists, too often mirror the stifling collective exercises recorded in Anthem. Prometheus and his fellow citizens engage in “Social Meetings” where men and women sing hymns titled, “Hymn of Brotherhood,” “Hymn of Equality,” and “Hymn of the Collective Spirit.”

What are current displays of such groupthink in the archival profession? Land acknowledgments and DEI statements come to mind. One can easily imagine land acknowledgments spoken at the beginning of Anthem’s “Social Meetings.” Such statements emphasize collective identity and ascribe collective guilt.

Archival professional organizations often require, or at least pressure, leadership candidates to issue DEI statements. By encouraging such action, we increasingly conform to Prometheus’ statement: “We strive to be like all our brother men, for all men must be alike.”

When was the last time you heard a perspective critical of land acknowledgments in an archival setting? What are the professional ramifications for failing to parrot DEI lingo? Ideologically, our “brother men,” i.e. fellow archivists, are alike.

Conclusion

Anthem, in dramatic fashion, reveals a healthier path forward. Documents that pass on the wisdom of the ages pave the path. Rand’s message elevates and honors the individual.

At the end of the novella, Prometheus ponders the books from the “Unmentionable Times.” He writes,

I look upon the history of men, which I have learned from the books, and I wonder. It was a long story, and the spirit which moved it was the spirit of man’s freedom. But what is freedom? Freedom from what? There is nothing to take a man’s freedom away from him, save other men. To be free, a man must be free of his brothers. That is freedom. That and nothing else.

Anthem provides readers with ample opportunity for introspection. Readers should ask themselves probing questions: Do I embrace collectivism that stifles individual expression? Do I mirror Prometheus’ passion for individual liberty and authentic self-expression? How might I challenge the status quo in my areas of influence, including my profession?

Notice the prominence of the word “I” in these questions. Unlike Prometheus through most of Anthem, we have the language of individuality. Let us appreciate anew, and reemphasize, the “I” in our profession. May we encourage more individualists, more people like Prometheus, to speak truth into our profession.

Prometheus discovered long-neglected books that drastically changed his world. Rand’s fiction can change our world. Anthem is now itself an old book attesting to “the spirit of man’s freedom.”